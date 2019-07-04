×
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Jay Clarke Round of 64- Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV Schedule and more 

Sohinee Basu
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
42   //    04 Jul 2019, 19:57 IST

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer began his bid for a ninth title on the emerald green courts of Wimbledon amidst a lot of tense flurries as part of Wimbledon 2019. The 37-year old was left shocked when his first round opponent, South African Lloyd Harris snatched away the first set of the tournament from him.

Visibly ruffled, Federer took over the reins from the second set and it was smooth sailing once again for the eight-time Wimbledon champion. All said and done, Roger Federer surely did not expect to battle it out in four sets in a first-round match.

The King of Grass soon overcame a calf-injury stricken Lloyd Harris in little under two hours with a 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 2-6 finish.

Onward into the second round, Federer will have to make sure that he does not bring a slack body language into the game he has ruled for most of his illustrious career. His opponent this time around is one of Britain's remaining hope, the 20-year old Jay Clarke. Although he is incredibly young of age, Clarke has won a couple of Challengers and is currently ranked at 169th in the world.

Roger Federer should not have much trouble overcoming the obstacle of Jay Clarke this time. Given Federer's slightly lackluster performance in the initial minutes of the first round match, the Swiss Maestro will be in the complete mood for business today and make it a very difficult job for Clarke.

Federer is expected to breeze into the third round of his beloved tournament and cut short the dreams of the talented and ambitious British player who nurses hopes for getting a step further in his home Grand Slam.

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [2] Roger Federer v Jay Clarke on Court 1 at 7:15 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon Youtube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes of the tournament and highlights.

2019 Wimbledon Scores, Latest news, and Updates: Sportskeeda

Tags:
2019 Wimbledon Roger Federer Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
