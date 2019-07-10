×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori Quarterfinal Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more

Sohinee Basu
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
8   //    10 Jul 2019, 15:18 IST

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer cruised into the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for a record 17th time after notching up his 99th win on the hallowed lawns of the All England Club on Monday. Federer looks to be in razor-sharp form heading into his quarterfinal encounter with Japanese Number 1, Kei Nishikori

The Swiss maestro strolled past 17th seed Matteo Berrettini in the previous round. The Italian could not live up to expectations and looked like a deer caught in the headlights for the most part. Federer taught the young Italian a lesson, vanquishing the 23-year-old's challenge in just 73 minutes. 

In the last 8, Federer will now have to overcome the challenge posed by 8th seed Nishikori. The Japanese has also had a good season so far, having made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian and French Open.

In Wimbledon, Nishikori has dropped just one set en route to the quarterfinals. He battled hard against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the previous round, dropping a set but holding on for the victory at the end. 

Nishikori enters this contest in fine form and quite fresh which means Federer will have to be at his best if he is to progress to the semi-finals and set up a potential clash with Rafael Nadal.

Nishikori boasts of three victories against the 37-year-old and will fancy his chances of notching up another upset,

The Japanese can be a tricky opponent but the Swiss is the heavy favourite going into this match.

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Advertisement

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [2] Roger Federer v [8] Kei Nishikori on Centre Court at 7:30 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.

2019 Wimbledon Scores, Results, Schedule, Latest news, and Updates: Sportskeeda

Tags:
2019 Wimbledon Roger Federer Kei Nishikori
Advertisement
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Matteo Berrettini Round of 16, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV Schedule and more 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Jay Clarke Round of 64- Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV Schedule and more 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Lucas Pouille Round of 32, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV schedule and more 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Lloyd Harris Round of 128, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
2019 Wimbledon Championships: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and match timings 
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Maria Sharapova vs Pauline Parmentier, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep vs Shuai Zhang quarter-finals, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Round of 64, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV Schedule and more 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Yuichi Sugita Round of 128, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Joao Sousa Round of 16, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us