Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori Quarterfinal Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer cruised into the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for a record 17th time after notching up his 99th win on the hallowed lawns of the All England Club on Monday. Federer looks to be in razor-sharp form heading into his quarterfinal encounter with Japanese Number 1, Kei Nishikori.

The Swiss maestro strolled past 17th seed Matteo Berrettini in the previous round. The Italian could not live up to expectations and looked like a deer caught in the headlights for the most part. Federer taught the young Italian a lesson, vanquishing the 23-year-old's challenge in just 73 minutes.

In the last 8, Federer will now have to overcome the challenge posed by 8th seed Nishikori. The Japanese has also had a good season so far, having made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian and French Open.

In Wimbledon, Nishikori has dropped just one set en route to the quarterfinals. He battled hard against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the previous round, dropping a set but holding on for the victory at the end.

Nishikori enters this contest in fine form and quite fresh which means Federer will have to be at his best if he is to progress to the semi-finals and set up a potential clash with Rafael Nadal.

Nishikori boasts of three victories against the 37-year-old and will fancy his chances of notching up another upset,

The Japanese can be a tricky opponent but the Swiss is the heavy favourite going into this match.

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [2] Roger Federer v [8] Kei Nishikori on Centre Court at 7:30 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.

