Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Lucas Pouille Round of 32, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV schedule and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 5 // 06 Jul 2019, 12:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer looked right at home in his second round match against 20-year old British hope, Jay Clarke. Truth be told, Federer seemed to be enjoying a game in his backyard in that match. Clarke barely bothered Roger except for an ever so mildly tense second set. Soon enough, the 8-time Wimbledon champion sent Jay Clarke packing hope and set up a date with Frenchman Lucas Pouille for the third round.

Other than the first round minor hiccup where Roger dropped the first set against South African Lloyd Harris, he has been displaying a formidable and relentless form. With jaw-dropping winners spilling from his racquet and aces being fired down the tee, Roger Federer is in top form to take on the 25-year old Pouille who has also been in fine shape in the opening rounds of Wimbledon 2019.

Interestingly, Pouille and Federer have only met each other once in their careers. In 2014 Paris Masters, Federer had handed the Frenchman a very definitive defeat in straight sets. The duo have never met on grass but one needs to remember the unpredictable quality of Pouille's game.

With his ability to surprise, Pouille scaled new heights in 2019 when he made it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open. His raw talent is quite impressive and he boasts of having upset Rafael Nadal in the 4th round of the US Open 2016.

However, Federer does have the clear advantage here. Lucas Pouille showed the traits of excellence in his 2019 season but the consistency seems to be fading. Taking on the King of Grass on his favored surface is quite the mammoth task for the Frenchman.

The maximum damage that Pouille can do today is maybe cost Federer a set but it should be an easy-breezy affair nonetheless if Federer manages to retain the form he has shown in the last two matches.

As Roger Federer keeps his eyes trained on a record 9th Wimbledon title and aims to enter the second week of the Grand Slam and also inch closer to a 100th match win here, things are pretty exciting. Can Lucas Pouille play spoilsport to the history Federer is breezing towards? Only the match can give us all the answers.

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Advertisement

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [2] Roger Federer v [27] Lucas Pouille on Centre Court at 8:45 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon Youtube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes of the tournament and highlights.

2019 Wimbledon Scores, Results, Schedule, Latest news, and Updates: Sportskeeda