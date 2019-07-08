Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Matteo Berrettini Round of 16, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV Schedule and more

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

There is a lot at stake when Roger Federer will step on the Centre Court today to secure his place for a 17th quarterfinal at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has sauntered into the fourth round of his favored tournament after defeating an ambitious Lucas Pouille in a tense three-set encounter.

Federer had the last laugh after overcoming a very solid fight put up by the Frenchman in the first set. In just a little over two hours, Federer handed Pouille a defeat in 7-5, 6-2, 7-6.

The 37-year-old has a looming task ahead as he takes on the dangerous Italian Matteo Berrettini who is determined to defeat the Swiss maestro. The 17th seed from Italy has been improving considerably and is in a sharp form coming into the fourth round of the Big W.

The winner of the Stuttgart Open, Berrettini is lapping up to victories on the grass courts and it's up to Federer now to put a halt to this magnificent streak. However, the 23-year-old was made to go the length in his third round match.

In a match that spanned over five sets, Berrettini had to save match points to finally overthrow 24th seed Diego Schwartzman to book a place in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Federer is the clear favorite going into the match but he must be in his usual formidable form if he desires a smooth sailing into a 17th quarterfinal and securing a 99th match win at Wimbledon. Federer has been weaving magic with his racquet spinning aces and winners out of them at every outing. If he maintains that magical form today, Berrettini cannot cause a chink in his armor.

However, the Italian is not supposed to be taken lightly as he is just 23 and has a lot of talent up his sleeve. Federer should be able to tame him over four sets today and win a match at Wimbledon for the 99th time!

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [2] Roger Federer v [17] Matteo Berrettini on Centre Court at 8:45 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon Youtube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes of the tournament and highlights.

