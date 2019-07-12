Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal semifinals, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 34 // 12 Jul 2019, 09:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Championships - Wimbledon 2008 Day Thirteen

Ever since Roger Federer clashed with Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros, the automatic desire for a 'Fedal' match at the Wimbledon Championships was soon born.

While Federer came into the Big W having won Halle Open for the 10th time in his career, Rafael Nadal had looked to be in a patchy form with his knee giving him trouble.

Nobody could have guessed that this duo would meet again, barely five weeks after Nadal upstaged Federer on his way to this year's French Open.

The dream run continued for the eight-time Wimbledon champion as he strategically made his way past a resilient Kei Nishikori in his 17th quarterfinal match.

There seemed to be trouble looming when Nishikori broke Federer's first service in the match and cost him the first set but after that, it went all Roger's way as he waltzed into the semifinals of his favored tournament in 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

With his arms raised heaven-wards, Federer became the first player to win 100 matches at a particular Grand Slam as he defeated the Japanese No. 1. Federer has only dropped two sets so far in this tournament but has looked comfortable and unfazed in all his matches. The forehand shots are still fierce and his serve is a blessing in disguise.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, was expected to lose in the earlier rounds of the tournament and not make it this far. Australian sensation Nick Kyrgios could only cost the 33-year-old Spaniard a set in the second round.

Other than that, Nadal, though lacking in bits and places, is showing fine form. In his quarters against Sam Querrey, Rafa was broken in the first set but he didn't let the American get away with it. Nadal won the match in straight sets- 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a mouthwatering semifinal clash with Roger Federer.

One cannot help but remember the glorious history the duo share on grass courts. Although Federer has the better edge as he leads 2-1 in their encounters at Wimbledon, it needs to be admitted that Roger was all of 26 when he played a 22-year-old Nadal on grass last. Some 11 years have rolled by since then and we are once again going to witness history in the making.

Advertisement

In a classic rematch of the 2008 Wimbledon final, Rafael Nadal will take on Roger Federer and hope to equal their head to head tally.

But considering Roger's crisp form it won't be easy for Nadal. But for someone who had the last laugh after the historic 2008 Wimbledon final, it would be a foolish thing to suggest that Nadal does not stand a chance here.

The odds are slightly in Roger's favour here but the Spaniard is still a firebrand threat for the Swiss.

It's a treat for any tennis fan to witness this kind of a showdown- a clash between the greatest of the sport.

Whatever the results may be at the end of the day, it will be engraved on the pages of history for years to come. May the better player win.

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [2] Roger Federer v [3] Rafael Nadal on Centre Court at 7:30 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The Wimbledon YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.

2019 Wimbledon Scores, Results, Schedule, Latest news, and Updates: Sportskeeda