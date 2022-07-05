Wimbledon 2022: Day 10 women's singles predictions ft. Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova, Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic

The schedule for Day 10 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. Eight players remain in the women’s singles category, with four of them playing their quarterfinal fixtures on Wednesday.

Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova begin proceedings on Centre Court, while Elena Rybakina faces Ajla Tomljanovic on Court 1.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for the women's singles matches on Day 10 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

#1 Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova

Former champion Simona Halep faces 20th seed Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

After trysts with injuries and fitness, former World No. 1 Simona Halep is finally back to her best. Her 2019 Wimbledon title run saw her drop just one set as she beat the likes of Mihaela Buzarnescu, Victoria Azarenka, Coco Gauff, Shuai Zhang, Elina Svitolina, and Serena Williams en route to her second Grand Slam trophy.

The Romanian came into Wimbledon this year on the back of semifinal appearances in Birmingham and Bad Homburg.

The Romanian came into Wimbledon this year on the back of semifinal appearances in Birmingham and Bad Homburg. She is yet to lose a set, having registered victories against Karolina Muchova, Kirsten Flipkens, Magdalena Frech, and, most recently, World No. 4 Paula Badosa.

Anisimova, meanwhile, is set to make her maiden quarterfinal appearance at the grasscourt Major. She beat Yuan Yue, Lauren Davis, Coco Gauff and Harmony Tan to set up a clash with Halep.

This is the American’s second-best Grand Slam result, with the other being her semifinal run at the 2019 French Open. Back then, she beat Halep in straight sets to reach the semifinals. The 20-year-old American recently played Halep in Bad Homburg, where she lost to the former World No. 1 in the quarterfinals.





The third and final meeting between the pair came at the 2020 French Open, where Halep won in straight sets.

Halep comes into the quarterfinals as the heavy favorite, but Anisimova has a chance to cause an upset. The Romanian won all her matches at SW19 without breaking a sweat, while Anisimova had to dig deep to reach the last eight. Halep is also very comfortable playing on grass, which should give her the edge in this contest.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep.

#2 Elena Rybakina vs Ajla Tomljanovic

17th seed Elena Rybakina will meet Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2022.

Rybakina reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set. She beat Coco Vandeweghe 7-6(2), 7-5, Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6(5), and Zheng Qinwen 7-6(4), 7-5 in the first three rounds. The Kazakh then triumphed over Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 to reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

the Net magazine @thenet_m Elena Rybakina defeated Petra Martic to advance to Wimbledon QFs



Ranked 23, Rybakina, beat the Croatian 7-5, 6-3 in the 4th round of Elena Rybakina defeated Petra Martic to advance to Wimbledon QFsRanked 23, Rybakina, beat the Croatian 7-5, 6-3 in the 4th round of #Wimbledon 🚨Elena Rybakina defeated Petra Martic to advance to Wimbledon QFsRanked 23, Rybakina, beat the Croatian 7-5, 6-3 in the 4th round of #Wimbledon. https://t.co/W9wsj5NOqu

Tomljanovic began her SW19 campaign with straight-set wins over 18th seed Jill Teichmann and Catherine Harrison. The 29-year-old then came from a set down against Barbora Krejcikova and Alize Cornet to reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the second year running.

Rybakina leads 1-0 head-to-head against Tomljanovic, having beaten her 6-4, 6-0 at last year's Madrid Open.

While this match could swing either way, Rybakina should be the favorite to go through. She is the higher-ranked player and has been in better form than Tomljanovic this season. However, the Aussie will not go down without a fight, considering she has won 13 out of 18 matches on grass since 2021.

Predicted winner: Elena Rybakina.

