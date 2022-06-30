Wimbledon 2022 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte, Janik Sinner vs John Isner 

The schedule for Day 5 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. 32 players remain in the men's singles category and 16 of them will play their second round fixtures on Wednesday.

Top seed Novak Djokovic and home favorite Cameron Norrie will begin their matches on Center Court in the first slot of the day session. Meanwhile, fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz is also expected to feature in the day session, but on Court 1.

The remaining fixtures of the draw on day 5 will be played across 18 courts, starting at 1 pm local time (5:30 pm IST, 8 am ET).

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key men's singles matches on day 5 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship:

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic will lock horns against Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round at Wimbledon.

After a slightly shaky start in the first round, the Serb seems to be in much more control of his game at the moment. He eased past Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Kecmanovic 2-0 and he should be able to add to that and get the win on Friday.

Predicted winner: Novak Djokovic

#2 Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte

World No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz will take on Oscar Otte in the third round at Wimbledon.

We can expect a thrilling contest in their first-ever match on tour. The Spaniard is expected to sneak past Otte and secure his place in the last 16 of Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Predicted winner: Carlos Alcaraz

#3 Camron Norrie vs Steve Johnson

World No. 11 Cameron Norrie will square off against World No. 93 Steve Johnson in the third round.

Norrie will be the favorite heading into their first-ever meeting on tour. Considering their record on grass and unpredictable form at the moment, Johnson has every chance of causing an upset and sneaking through to the fourth round.

Predicted winner: Steve Johnson

#4 Jannik Sinner vs John Isner

World No. 13 Jannik Sinner will face off against John Isner in the third round at Wimbledon.

Their head-to-head is evenly poised at 1-1. Both players are coming off impressive wins in the last round and the tie hangs very much in the balance. Sinner's added flair and creativity might help him edge the victory over the American.

Predicted winner: Jannik Sinner

#5 Francis Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik

World No. 28 Francis Tiafoe will take on World No. 38 Alexander Bublik in the third round.

Their head-to-head is locked at 1-1, with Bublik outfoxing the American in their last outing. The Kazakh tennis pro has looked decent on grass this season and is expected to pull off another win against Tiafoe and progress to the fourth round.

Predicted winner: Alexander Bublik

#6 Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Tim Van Rijthoven

World No. 26 Nikoloz Basilashvili will battle it out against Rosmalen Grass Court Championship winner Tim Van Rijthoven in a highly anticipated third round clash.

The Dutchman's stunning run of form continued as he outlasted Reilly Opelka in a nerve-wracking second round clash. The 25-year-old has won all his matches on grass this season and is expected to add to that by toppling Basilashvili in their first-ever meeting on tour.

Predicted winner: Tim Van Rijthoven

#7 Tommy Paul vs Jiri Vesely

Thirtieth seed Tommy Paul will square off against World No. 68 Jiri Vesely in the third round.

The American and Vesely have never faced each other before, but Paul is expected to continue his good form and secure a place in the fourth round.

Predicted winner: Tommy Paul

