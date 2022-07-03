Wimbledon 2022: Day 8 women's singles predictions ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan, Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep

The schedule for Day 8 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. Sixteen players remain in the women’s singles category and eight of them will play their fourth fixtures on Monday.

Paula Badosa and Simona Halep are scheduled to meet on Centre Court, while Alize Cornet takes on Ajla Tomljanovic on Court 2. The other two matches, Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan and Petra Martic vs Elena Rybakina, will take place on Court 1.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key women's singles matches on Day 8 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

#1 Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep

World No. 4 Paula Badosa and former champion Simona Halep go head-to-head in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Though a calf injury limited Badosa to just one Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Eastbourne, where she lost her first match, the Spaniard has started strong at the Championships. She hasn’t lost a set in her three matches, beating Louisa Chirico, Irina Bara and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Badosa’s grass tally in her career now stands at 8-7, though she has no titles on the surface. She has enjoyed a consistent season with a 27-12 record.

Halep, meanwhile, has put an injury-riddled 2021 behind her and has found form this season. The former World No. 1 has also not dropped a set at SW19, beating the likes of Karolina Muchova, Kirsten Flipkens, and Magdalena Frech with ease. She has a 24-8 win-loss record at Wimbledon, with a title in 2019, and is 29-8 for the year.

In their only meeting to date, which came at the Madrid Open earlier this year, Halep beat Badosa 6-3, 6-1.

Halep is the big favorite going into this fixture. She is experienced and is in very good form at the moment. Her speed and movement combined with being the better player on grass should mean the Romanian comes out on top.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



She faces Simona Halep next...



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Badosa blasts her way into the fourth round, beating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6(4)She faces Simona Halep next... Badosa blasts her way into the fourth round, beating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6(4)She faces Simona Halep next...#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/4Gj2CjydA7

#2 Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan

20th seed Amanda Anisimova will take on World No. 115 Harmony Tan in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Anisimova began her Wimbledon campaign with easy wins over Yuan Yue and Lauren Davis before causing an upset by knocking out her compatriot Coco Gauff in the third round. The World No. 25 has been very consistent on all surfaces this year, with a 28-10 record that includes the Melbourne Summer Set title. She has also reached the fourth round of all the Grand Slams this season.

Playing in just her second Wimbledon, Tan beat former World No. 1 Serena Williams, Sara Sorribes Tormo and local favorite Katie Boulter to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in her career. Besides reaching the semifinals in Gaiba, the World No. 115’s season had been filled with early exits before Wimbledon.

Anisimova and Tan have met once before, at the 2019 French Open, where the American won 6-3, 6-1.

The 20-year-old Anisimova is the favorite to win, owing to her better ranking and experience. While not being the best of players on grass, she has made fantastic adjustments to her game to ensure she doesn’t get surprised on the surface, which was evident in her match against Gauff.

Predicted winner: Amanda Anisimova.

José Morgado @josemorgado Amanda Anisimova gets another very good Grand Slam win in 2022, beating Coco Gauff 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon. She was veryyyy good in the last two sets.



Faces Tan next. Amanda Anisimova gets another very good Grand Slam win in 2022, beating Coco Gauff 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon. She was veryyyy good in the last two sets. Faces Tan next. https://t.co/Eihuk5Typu

#3 Alize Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Alize Cornet will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Cornet defeated Yulia Putintseva and Claire Liu in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering clash against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Though the 32-year-old went into the match as the underdog, she played with poise and grit to end Swiatek’s 37-match unbeaten run. She currently has a 15-15 record for the season.

Tomljanovic defeated Jil Teichmann, Catherine Harrison, and 13th seed Barbora Krejcikova to make it to the fourth round. Ranked 44 in the world, Tomljanovic has an 18-16 record this season.

Cornet and Tomljanovic have met four times, with each player winning twice. Their latest meeting came at SW19 last year, with Tomljanovic winning in three sets.

There’s not a lot separating the two players. Cornet is ranked just seven places above Tomljanovic, with both in similar form coming into the match. Their win-loss records are not too dissimilar either. That said, Cornet is the more experienced player and her confidence will be through the roof after beating Swiatek in the third round.

Cornet has done well in the Majors throughout her career. She was a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open this year and reached the Round of 16 in Paris. The Frenchwoman should be able to beat Tomljanovic and make it through to the quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: Alize Cornet.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



A moment to cherish for the Frenchwoman



#Wimbledon Causing an upset on No.1 Court 🤝 @alizecornet A moment to cherish for the Frenchwoman Causing an upset on No.1 Court 🤝 @alizecornet A moment to cherish for the Frenchwoman 🇫🇷#Wimbledon https://t.co/bHnVnxIQ80

#4 Petra Martic vs Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina and Petra Martic will cross paths in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Elena Rybakina reached the fourth round with straight-set wins over Coco Vandeweghe, Bianca Andreescu, and Zheng Qinwen. The Kazakh No. 1 has had a mixed season this year. After reaching the Adelaide International final, she failed to impress until the American swing. A quarterfinal exit in Indian Wells was followed by early exits in Miami, Charleston, and Stuttgart. The clay swing did not bring a change in her fortunes, with the third round the furthest she made across Madrid, Rome, and Paris.

Petra Martic has also won all her games at Wimbledon in straight sets, beating Shelby Rogers, Kristina Kucova, and eighth seed Jessica Pegula. The World No. 80 came into the Championships on a four-match losing streak but has managed to turn it around on the hallowed lawns in London.

The only meeting between Rybakina and Martic came in the semifinals of the 2020 WTA Dubai, where the Kazakh World No. 23 won in straight sets.

In a tight fourth-round clash between the two, which could swing either way, Rybakina’s form and better ranking make her the favorite to go through to the quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: Elena Rybakina.

