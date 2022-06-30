Wimbledon 2022: Jannik Sinner vs John Isner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs John Isner.

Date: July 1, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Jannik Sinner vs John Isner preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Wimbledon.

World No. 13 Jannik Sinner will lock horns with former Wimbledon semifinalist John Isner in the third round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Sinner started off with a four-set win over three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round. He was up against Mikael Ymer in the second round. Both players had break point chances early on in the opening set, but couldn't convert them.

With Ymer serving to stay in the set at 5-4, he saved the initial two break points, but the Italian took the set on his third try. Sinner jumped to a 4-1 lead in the second set and didn't let go of that advantage to claim another set. He went up a break in the third set to lead 3-1, but the Swede fought his back into the match to tie the score at 3-3.

Sinner had more break point chances in the next game, but Ymer saved them all. With the Italian serving to stay in the set at 6-5, he strung together a few bad points to hand his opponent the third set.

After a shaky start to the fourth set, Sinner won four games in a row to lead 5-1. He had a match point on Ymer's serve, but the Swede saved it to delay the inevitable. The 20-year-old served out the match to win 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 and reach the third round of Wimbledon for the first time.

John Isner at the 2022 Wimbledon.

After a five-set win over Enzo Couacaud, John Isner was up against Andy Murray, against whom he had lost all of their previous eight meetings. The American jumped to a 3-1 lead in the opening set, which was enough for him to claim the set later on.

Neither player came close to a break point in the second set. In the ensuing tiebreak, Isner emerged victorious to win another set. The third set was quite similar, with no breaks of serve, but Murray raised his level in the tiebreak to take the set.

Isner was able to get a break in the fourth set to go 4-2 up, and soon closed out the match to win 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs John Isner head-to-head

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Sinner won their previous encounter at the 2021 Davis Cup in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs John Isner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -185 +1.5 (-350) Over 40.5 (-145) John Isner +140 -1.5 (+240) Under 40.5 (+100)

Jannik Sinner vs John Isner prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Isner, like usual, relied on his thundering serve to tilt the match in his favor. He hammered 36 aces against Murray in the second round. He also had decent success with his volleys, winning 43 out of 61 points when he came into the net.

Sinner hit 45 winners but also committed 48 errors. Against a player like Isner, whose serve is quite difficult to break, the Italian will need to be at his best in other aspects of his game or else it's an uphill battle for him. However, during their previous match at last year's Davis Cup, he put up a commanding performance against the American, winning 6-2, 6-0.

Isner losing a set 6-0 is quite a rare instance. If Sinner is able to replicate that performance, he'll definitely emerge victorious once again. The American will be feeling quite confident after his win over Murray, and will fancy his chances of another big scalp.

Isner won't go down without a fight, but Sinner should make it through to the next round.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in five sets.

