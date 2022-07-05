Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (11) Taylor Fritz

Date: July 6, 2022

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz preview

Rafael Nadal has won 34 matches so far this season

Second seed Rafael Nadal takes on 11th seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has had an impressive season so far, winning 34 out of 37 matches, including four titles. The first of these came at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, which he won without dropping a set.

Nadal followed this up by winning a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open. His winning run continued at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, where he won all his matches in straight sets.

The King of Clay reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters, where his winning streak was broken by Taylor Fritz. Following exits in Madrid and Rome, Nadal won his 14th French Open crown by beating Casper Ruud in the final.

The Spaniard is seeded second at Wimbledon and started off by beating the impressive Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round. He followed this up with another four-set win over Ricardas Berankis before triumphing over 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

Nadal then beat 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) to reach the quarterfinals of the grasscourt Major.

Fritz has won 29 out of 39 matches this season and has put in some very impressive performances. The American beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie in the ATP Cup while pushing Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Fritz's most notable moment this season was winning the Indian Wells Masters. The 24-year-old defeated Andrey Rublev in the semifinals before beating Nadal in straight sets in the final.

His second title came at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, where he beat compatriot Maxime Cressy in the title clash.

Fritz entered Wimbledon as the 11th seed and was up against the up-and-coming Lorenzo Musetti. He beat the Italian 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to book his place in the second round, where he triumphed over wildcard Alastair Gray, winning 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3.

The 24-year-old then defeated Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(3) to set up a fourth-round clash against Jason Kubler. Fritz beat the Australian 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 1-1. Both of their past meetings came in finals, with Nadal beating Fritz 6-3, 6-2 to win the Mexican Open in 2020. The American won 6-3, 7-6(5) to triumph at this year's Indian Wells Masters.

The winner of the match will take on either Nick Kyrgios or Cristian Garin in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Rafael Nadal -310 -4.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-120) Taylor Fritz +230 +4.5 (-120) Under 38.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Nadal will enter the match as the favorite, but Fritz should not be written off considering his ability and current form.

Before this year's Wimbledon, Nadal had not played on grass for three years. However, he looks to have found his rhythm on the surface and is in good touch.

Nadal does not serve many aces, but his serve is good enough to make it difficult for opponents to return. His heavy forehand, backhand and volleys will no doubt be difficult for Fritz to handle.

Fritz has served 58 aces so far at Wimbledon. The 24-year-old will have to be on top of his serve to challenge Nadal. The American has improved his all-round game in the last year or so. He moves well around the court and has the ability to hit winners from tight angles.

While Fritz will make things as difficult as he can for Nadal, the Spaniard has gotten better with every match and will likely be too good for the American.

Pick: Nadal to win in four sets.

