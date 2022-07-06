Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Simona Halep vs (17) Elena Rybakina.

Date: July 7, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 10 am ET and 7:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar app.

Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina preview

Simona Halep at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is set to square off against 17th seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon on Thursday.

Halep has been in red hot form at the Championships. Following her title-winning run here in 2019, she was unable to defend her title last year due to an injury. She's back with a vengenance this time around. With straight-sets wins over Karolina Muchova, Kirsten Flipkens, Magdalena Frech and Paula Badosa, the Romanian reached the quarterfinals once again.

Halep was up against Amanda Anisimova in the last eight. The American started the match with an easy hold of serve, but it all went downhill for her after that. The former World No. 1 then reeled off five games in a row to lead 5-1.

Anisimova put a stop to that losing skid with another service hold, but Halep easily served out the set in the following game to clinch the opener. The second set started similarly, with the Romanian once again jumping to a 5-1 lead.

Halep stepped up to serve for the match at 5-2, but Anisimova displayed her fighting spirit to secure a break of serve. The 20-year=old followed it up with a hold of serve. The two-time Grand Slam champion once again served for the match.

Anisimova wasn't ready to go down without a fight as she held three break points. But Halep raised her level to save them all to win the match 6-2, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Elena Rybakina reached her maiden quarterfinal at Wimbledon without dropping a set. She defeated Coco Vandeweghe, Bianca Andreescu, Qinwen Zheng and Petra Martic to book a last-eight showdown against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Rybakina went down an early break in the opening set and was unable to make up for that deficit as she dropped her first set of the tournament. She stepped up her game by breaking her opponent's serve to lead 2-0 in the second set. Tomljanovic immediately fought back to level the score at 2-2.

Rybakina was undeterred by this as she claimed the next four games to clinch the set. She raced to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set, but failed to close out the match on her first attempt. The Kazakh didn't commit the same mistake twice. She successfully served out the match on her second try to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with Halep leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 US Open in three sets.

Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Simona Halep -300 +1.5 (-900) 2 sets (-225) Elena Rybakina +240 -1.5 (+450) 3 sets (+155)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Simona Halep at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Rybakina needed some time to get going in the quarterfinals against Tomljanovic. However, once she found her groove, she was unstoppable. She hit 34 winners and 28 unforced errors. If she's off to a slow start yet again, Halep could run away with the match. The Romanian has displayed the form that won her the title here over Serena Williams in 2019.

Halep's serve has become even better, helping her maintain control of the points right from the start. However, she's still no match for Rybakina. The Kazakh's the bigger server and blasted 15 aces in her quarterfinal match. The former World No. 1 is a great returner, so the 23-year old's serving prowess will be put to the test.

Both displayed some nerves while serving out their quarterfinal matches. With the duo fighting for a spot in the title round, they might feel nervous yet again. Halep's prior experience will certainly come in handy here, while Rybakina could feel the pressure of the occasion. Expect the veteran to reach her second final at the All England Club.

Pick: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

