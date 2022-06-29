Wimbledon 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson.

Date: June 30, 2022.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £40,350,000.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Boss Open.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Australia's Jordan Thompson in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon on Thursday.

After winning his first career title on grass at the Mallorca Championships, Tsitsipas was up against qualifier Alexander Ritschard in the first round at the All England Club.

Tsitsipas started the match on a slow note as he fell behind 4-1 in the opening set. He fought back by winning the next four games in a row to be back on serve. With Ritschard serving to stay in the set at 5-4, he dug deep and saved five set points for a gritty hold of serve.

Following another quick hold by Tsitsipas, Ritschard saved yet another set point in his next service game. In the ensuing tie-break, the Greek asserted his dominance to clinch the set.

While Tsitsipas faced some resistance in the second set, he still managed to break his opponent's serve twice en route to winning it. With both players remaining steady until 5-5 in the third set, a slip-up by the Greek handed Ritschard a break in the 11th game, who promptly served out the set in the following game.

Tsitsipas lost serve at the start of the fourth set but recovered quickly by breaking back to level the score. He managed to secure another break in the final game of the set to win the match 7-6(1), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is into the second round of #Wimbledon for the second time, defeating Ritschard in four sets

Jordan Thompson at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Jordan Thompson enjoyed a rather straightforward day at the office. He was up against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round. The Australian won the first three games of the opening set, but his opponent struck back to claim the next three.

With Carballes Baena serving to stay in the match at 5-4, Thompson made his move and secured a break of serve to nab the set. The next two sets were quite one-sided. The Australian was all over his opponent as he handed out breadsticks in each set to win 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Thompson 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Citi Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -500 +1.5 (-1100) Over 36.5 (-120) Jordan Thompson +333 -1.5 (+500) Under 36.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Though Tsitsipas looked to be in trouble during his first round match he found a way to avert the crisis. It was a fine performance from the Greek, but there's room for improvement. His eight aces were matched by an equal number of double faults, and he hit 44 winners along with 40 unforced errors.

Thompson fared much better comparatively. He struck 10 aces with a solitary double fault, along with 38 winners and 24 unforced errors. If the Australian's able to move his opponent around the court frequently, he's likely to elicit plenty of errors in response.

Tsitsipas could do a lot better during return games. His tactics have become quite predictable and don't put much pressure on his opponents. Thompson is a pretty decent server, so the World No. 5 will need to find a way to make inroads on his serve, or things will look dire for him.

Tsitsipas' record at Wimbledon isn't that great. Though he's shown some improvement on grass this year, he nevertheless remains vulnerable on the surface. Plenty of big names have already crashed out and If he's not at his best, he could be the next casualty. For now, considering their overall form, Tsitsipas should be able to edge out his opponent to advance further.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in five sets.

