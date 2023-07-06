Wimbledon 2023: Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: July 7, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Alex de Minaur and Matteo Berrettini are set to clash in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Friday.

De Minaur faced qualifier Kimmer Coppejans in the first round. The Australian snagged a break to go 5-4 up in the first set, but failed to serve it out. It proved to be costly for him as he went on to lose the set in the eventual tie-break.

De Minaur captured the next couple of sets quite comfortably to take the lead in the match. He led 4-2 in the fourth set, but Coppejans went on a three-game run to lead 5-4. The Australian then saved three points and took the set into a tie-break, in which he came out on top to win the match 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Berrettini was up against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round. With neither player making any inroads on each other's serve, the first set went into a tie-break. After a bit of back and forth, it was Sonego who managed to clinch the set.

The two went toe-to-toe for half of the second set, after which Berrettini bagged the last three games of set to take it. The third set was decided via the tie-break as well, with the former Wimbledon runner-up securing it for himself.

Berrettini faced some resistance from Sonego in the fourth set, but there was no stopping him at this point. The 27-year old went on to win the match 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

They've split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. De Minaur won their most recent encounter at the 2022 ATP Cup in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur Matteo Berrettini

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Both players overcame a considerable rain delay en route to recording four-set wins in the first round. Berrettini blasted 17 aces and 50 winners in a strong performance. After losing to Sonego in the lead-up to Wimbledon, he'll be quite pleased with this turnaround.

De Minaur, too, almost matched Berrettini's main stats from the previous round. The Australian had a rather good serving day and will need to replicate it in the next round as well.

Berrettini's a former Wimbledon finalist and is quite an exceptional player on grass. While his results on the surface haven't been too good this season, he's still a dangerous foe to go up against. His big serve and monstrous forehand could put de Minaur on the backfoot from the get go.

The Australian will be rely on his court coverage to keep him in contention, along with his steady baseline game. De Minaur's recent results have been better than Berrettini's, which make him the favorite heading into this encounter. However, if the Italian does get going, it could be tough to stop him.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in four sets.

Poll : 0 votes