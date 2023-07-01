Wimbledon 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (12) Cameron Norrie vs Tomas Machac

Date: July 4, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Cameron Norrie vs Tomas Machac preview

Norrie made the semifinals last year.

Twelfth seed Cameron Norrie will open his Wimbledon campaign against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac.

The 13th-ranked Norrie has had a good start to the season, going 31-12. He's coming off a quarterfinal run at Queen's last week in his only grasscourt appearance in 2023.

The left-hander won his first six matches of the season before losing to Richard Gasquet in the Auckland final. After an early exit at the Australian Open, Norrie lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Argentina Open final before beating the Spaniard in the Rio de Janeiro final for his first ATP 500 title.

Norrie then made the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the last four at Lyon. He has an 8-5 record at Wimbledon, with five of those wins coming last year during his run to the semifinals. Norrie lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in four sets in the last four.

Meanwhile, World No. 107 Machac has won only three of his eight matches this season and needed to come through qualifying to make the main draw at SW19.

The Prostejov Challenger finalist's last tour-level appearance was at Houston, where he made the quarterfinals, winning two matches. The 21-year-old's only other win this year came in the Davis Cup against Joao Sousa.

Machac is making his Wimbledon main-draw debut, having lost in the third round of qualifying last year.

Cameron Norrie vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Tomas Machac odds

Cameron Norrie vs Tomas Machac prediction

Machac is making his Wimbledon debut.

Both Norrie and Machac like to dominate opponents from the back of the court. Both players aren't the biggest servers on tour or are known for their power game but do have good movement.

However, Norrie takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on grass, where he has a 19-15 record. Machac, meanwhile, has never played on the surface previously (excluding qualifying).

Considering the same, Norrie should take the win as he eyes another deep run at SW19.

Pick: Norrie in straight sets.

