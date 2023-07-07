Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Alcaraz is back in the third round.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 25th seed Nicolas Jarry on Saturday as he looks to reach the second week at Wimbledon for the second straight year.

Playing after two days due to fixture congestion brought about by rains, the top-ranked Alcaraz enjoyed another error-prone outing in the second round on Friday. But he eventually completed a comfortable victory against Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

The 20-year-old drew first blood against Muller, pocketing the opener for the loss of four games. Alcaraz then took control of the match by clinching the second set in a tiebreak.

The Spaniard improved in the third set, conceding only three games, as he remains perfect in two matches at Wimbledon. He's now 42-4 in 2023 and 6-2 at the grasscourt Major despite leaking a whopping 39 unforced errors.

Meanwhile, World No. 28 Jarry had a tougher outing against Australia's Jason Kubler. Jarry pocketed the opener by dropping five games before Kubler did likewise in the next set to restore parity.

The Chilean, though, took the all-important two-sets-to-one lead by taking the third set for the loss of three games. A 6-4 fourth set sealed his passage to the third round.

Jarry is now 24-10 on the season and 3-3 at Wimbledon, where he lost in the first round last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Alcaraz took his lone meeting with Jarry in the Rio de Janeiro semifinals this year in three sets. This will be their first clash on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Nicolas Jarry

The odds will be updated when they release.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Jarry has reached the third round.

Both Alcaraz and Jarry like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles. They have a big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, the Spaniard takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass. He has won 11 of his 13 matches, including the last seven, while Jarry is only 8-8. Moreover, Alcaraz is yet to drop a set in two matches, while Jarry has dropped two.

Considering the same, another Alcaraz win is on the cards.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes