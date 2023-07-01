Wimbledon 2023: Holger Rune vs George Loffhagen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs George Loffhagen

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Holger Rune vs George Loffhagen preview

Holger Rune will take on George Loffhagen in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

The Danish player has made an excellent start to the season, amassing 31 wins from 43 matches and a title-winning run at the Munich Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

The 20-year-old will enter Wimbledon on the back of a quarterfinal run at the French Open and a semifinal run at the Queen's Club Championships.

He defeated the likes of Maxime Cressy, Ryan Peniston, and Lorenzo Musetti at the Queen's Club but eventually fell prey to Alex De Minuar. The Australian outplayed Rune in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

On the other hand, George Loffhagen is poised to make his Grand Slam debut at the Wimbledon Championships.

The Brit has made a decent start to the season, picking up 26 wins from 37 matches and title-winning runs at the M25 Mysuru and the M25 Nottingham. He has only appeared once on the main tour this season.

Loffhagen will enter the All England Club on the back of a first-round exit at the Eastbourne International.

Despite winning the opening set against Luca Van Assache, he couldn't get over the line in the first round. The 22-year-old bowed out to the Frenchman in an absorbing contest, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4).

Holger Rune vs George Loffhagen head-to-head

The head-to-head between Rune and Loffhagen is tied at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Holger Rune vs George Loffhagen odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Holger Rune -2000 -1,5(-700) Under 30.5(-105) George Loffhagen +800 +1.5(+400) Over 30.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Holger Rune vs George Loffhagen prediction

In an exciting clash between two rising stars, Holger Rune and George Loffhagen will battle it out in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships. Both players will be eager to make their mark on the Grand Slam stage.

Rune, the talented Danish player, has been enjoying a purple patch for the last eight months. Known for his exceptional overall game, the Dane possesses powerful groundstrokes and remarkable shot-making ability.

His patient gameplay, combined with his ability to generate extra pace and spin, can put immense pressure on his opponents. With a title-winning run under his belt and impressive performances against top-ranked players, Rune is a force to be reckoned with.

On the other hand, George Loffhagen, a British talent, is set to make his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon.

The youngster has shown promising form this season, particularly with his consistent performances on the lower-level tours. While his experience on the main tour is limited, his determination and hunger to make an impact cannot be underestimated.

Loffhagen's agility, defensive skills, and ability to absorb pace could make him a tricky opponent. However, based on Rune's recent form and his experience against higher-ranked opponents, he is favored to come out on top in this encounter.

The Dane's superior firepower and experience should propel him to victory in this first-round clash at Wimbledon.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

