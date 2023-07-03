Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
Date: July 5, 2023
Tournament: Wimbledon 2023
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize money: £44,700,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports
Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview
Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo for a place in the third round at Wimbledon.
World No. 1 Swiatek commenced her quest for a maiden grasscourt title with a rather straight-forward win over Zhu Lin. The only moment of concern in the contest came in the fifth game.
Leading 4-0, Swiatek slipped on the freshly manicured grass, eliciting concerning gasps from the Court 1 crowd. Thankfully, the Pole didn't sustain any damage as she pocketed the opener for the loss of just one game.
Lin provided sterner resistance in the second set, taking three games, but there was no stopping Swiatek as she improved to 39-6 on the season.
It was an impressive performance from the Pole, hitting 22 winners and converting three of four break points as she improved to 6-3 at the grasscourt Major.
Meanwhile, the 84th-ranked Sorribes Tormo made quick work of 2022 Roland Garros semifinalist Martina Trevisan. The Spaniard made a brisk start, dropping three games - as she pocketed the opener.
In a lopsided second set, the left-handed Trevisan's challenge wilted as she won only one game. With the win, Sorribes Tormo improves to 13-7 on the season and 4-3 at Wimbledon, where she made the third round last year.
Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head
The two players haven't met on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo odds
The odds will be updated when they release.
Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction
Both Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo are quintessential baseliners, as they look to dominate opponents from the back of the court.
However, Swiatek is one of the world's top players and has a formidable arsenal: a big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement. Sorribes Tormo, meanwhile, has more modest weapons.
Having said that, Swiatek hasn't quite found the same success on grass as she has on hardcourt and clay but yearns to be successful across surfaces:
“For sure, like deeply I believe the best players, they can play on all surfaces. I want to become that kind of player who can play well on grass, as well, and feel comfortable there. For sure I’m doing my best to just work on my skills.”
Expect the in-form Swiatek to take a comfortable win.
Pick: Swiatek in straight sets