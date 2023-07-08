Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Date: July 9, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 8 Jannik Sinner will take on Daniel Elahi Galan in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Sunday.

Sinner scored straight sets wins over Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Diego Schwartzman to reach the third round, where Quentin Halys awaited him. The Italian trailed by break in the first set and couldn't recover from the setback, costing him the set.

Sinner rebounded pretty well after the dismal start. He broke Halys' serve twice to capture the second set and the third set went his way as well. The young Italian fell behind 2-0 in the fourth set, but turned the tables on his opponent to win the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Galan defeated Yoshihito Nishioka and Oscar Otte to book his place in the third round. He was up against Mikael Ymer for a place in the fourth round. After trailing 2-0 in the first set, the Colombian bagged the next six games to clinch the set.

The next two sets were decided via a tie-break, with Ymer taking the second and Galan claiming the third. The Colombian was 2-1 up in the fourth set, but couldn't hold on to the lead as the set slipped out of his grasp. However, he dominated the final set to win the match 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan head-to-head

Sinner leads Galan 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Davis Cup in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -2500 +1.5 (-10000) Over 30.5 (-105) Daniel Elahi Galan +950 -1.5 (+1300) Under 30.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan prediction

Daniel Elahi Galan at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Galan's hard-fought win over Ymer in the last round enabled him to make it to the fourth round of a Major for the first time in his career. His serving numbers were decent, but his error count was on the higher side.

Sinner's level in the third round wasn't up to his usual standards, but he still got the job done against Halys. He won 83% of his first serve points and struck 34 winners compared to 26 unforced errors.

Galan's mainly a clay court player, so his Wimbledon success has been a little surprising. He's getting by fine so far, but against a player of Sinner's caliber, he could find himself on the backfoot right from the start.

Sinner's a big-hitter off either wing and is armed with a better serve compared to Galan. The 21-year old has been quite consistent with his results this season when not dealing with an injury. He should be able to advance to the next round, or it'll definitely be one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

