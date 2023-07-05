Wimbledon 2023: Jeļena Ostapenko vs Sorana Cîrstea preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Jeļena Ostapenko vs Sorana Cîrstea

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Jeļena Ostapenko vs Sorana Cîrstea preview

Jeļena Ostapenko plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

Wimbledon 2023's second round is set to witness a gripping contest between Latvian 17th seed, Jeļena Ostapenko, and Romanian veteran, Sorana Cîrstea.

Ostapenko displayed her dominance in the inaugural round, beating Belgian adversary Greet Minnen with a score of 6-1, 6-2.

While the Latvian committed 22 unforced errors to Minnen's 11, she more than made up for it with her attacking prowess, delivering 39 winners to Minnen's paltry 8 and securing five breaks of serve.

Sorana Cîrstea, on the other hand, overcame Germany's Tatjana Maria in the first round with a scoreline of 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Maria, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022 after the birth of her second child, couldn't replicate her past performance.

In a clash that lasted just under 100 minutes, Cîrstea emerged victorious for the ninth time in her Wimbledon career. The 33-year-old Romanian exhibited a formidable offensive, firing 45 winners to Maria's 13.

Jeļena Ostapenko vs Sorana Cîrstea head-to-head

In previous face-offs, Jeļena Ostapenko holds an unbroken streak of 3-0 victories over Sorana Cîrstea. Their last encounter was at the Rome Internazionali BNL d'Italia in May 2023, where Ostapenko triumphed with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Their upcoming Wimbledon match will be their first face-off on grass.

Jeļena Ostapenko vs Sorana Cîrstea odds

Jeļena Ostapenko vs Sorana Cîrstea prediction

Sorana Cîrstea plays a forehand at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

While Sorana Cîrstea has not yet managed to secure a win over Jeļena Ostapenko, the Wimbledon second-round clash presents a golden opportunity to her.

Ostapenko, with her powerful forehand and precise serves, undoubtedly has the arsenal to perform exceedingly well on grass. However, it’s worth noting that Cîrstea has showed remarkable form in the tournament so far.

Fresh off a notable triumph over Tatjana Maria, Cîrstea could ride this wave of confidence into her face-off with Ostapenko.

Her offensive play, demonstrated by her 45 winners in the first round, might provide the firepower needed for a potential upset. As a seasoned player, she is comfortable on faster surfaces like grass, which could tilt the game in her favor.

Yet, Ostapenko's proven track record against Cîrstea may give her the upper hand. But if Cîrstea manages to reduce her unforced errors while maintaining her attacking style, the match could swing in her favor.

Pick: Jeļena Ostapenko in straight sets.

