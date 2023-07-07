Wimbledon 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko

Date: July 9, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko preview

Jessica Pegula plays a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

In a forthcoming face-off at Wimbledon 2023, fourth seed Jessica Pegula will be vying against Lesia Tsurenko in a thrilling fourth-round match slated for July 9.

Pegula, the top-ranking American player, carved a significant milestone for herself, reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, securing a confident 6-4, 6-0 victory in just 75 minutes.

This is the first time Pegula has entered the second week of this Grand Slam, the only major where she has not previously achieved this. This follows her wins over Lauren Davis (6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-3) and Cristina Bucsa (6-1, 6-4), marking a triumphant progression for the American.

On the other hand, Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine triumphed in the longest women's singles tiebreak in Grand Slam history, outlasting Romania's Ana Bogdan in a gripping 38-point tiebreak to clinch a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (18) win.

This third-round match stretched over 3 hours and 40 minutes, with the concluding tiebreak alone spanning over 35 minutes.

Tsurenko's journey to this point includes victories against Claire Liu (6-3, 3-6, 6-4) and Katerina Siniakova (6-4, 6-1), demonstrating her steady form in the tournament.

Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko head-to-head

Jessica Pegula and Lesia Tsurenko have only met once before, at Indian Wells in 2019. Tsurenko emerged victorious against Pegula, then a wildcard, in a three-set battle, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Their impending match at Wimbledon marks the first time they will battle it out on a grass court.

Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko odds

Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko prediction

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine celebrates winning match point in the third round of Wimbledon 2023

In the fourth round of Wimbledon 2023, Jessica Pegula, seeded fourth, is set to take on Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

Pegula, with her powerful serve and precise forehand, has proven herself to be a force on grass courts. However, considering her previous loss to Tsurenko, there's a potential uncertainty in her game.

Tsurenko, on the other hand, comes to this match in high spirits after surviving the longest women's singles tiebreak in Grand Slam history. Her performance thus far at Wimbledon signifies her ability to adapt to fast surfaces.

Moreover, her powerful groundstrokes from both wings could prove pivotal in the upcoming match. When they last met, Tsurenko outplayed Pegula in a tightly contested match, and it is expected that she will strive not to repeat past mistakes.

If she continues to exert pressure on Pegula's game and keeps her own unforced errors in check, Tsurenko could cause an upset.

Pick: Jessica Pegula in three sets.

