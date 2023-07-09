Wimbledon 2023: Madison Keys vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Madison Keys vs (Q) Mirra Andreeva

Date: July 10, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Madison Keys vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Madison Keys at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Former US Open finalist Madison Keys will face off against rising teen star Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Keys dispatched Sonay Kartal and Viktorija Golubic in straight sets to sail into the third round, where Marta Kostyuk awaited her. There were three straight breaks of serve early on in the first set, with the American gaining the upper hand to go 3-2 up.

Keys then saved four break points in another game to maintain her lead. She let go of a set point on Kostyuk's serve at 5-3, but was able to serve out the set with ease in the following game. The second set was one-way traffic as the American reeled off six consecutive games to win the match 6-4, 6-1.

Andreeva, meanwhile, came through the qualifying rounds and then defeated Wang Xiyu and Barbora Krejcikova to reach the third round. The teenager took on fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova for a spot in the fourth round.

While Andreeva dropped her serve once at the start of the first set, she also broke Potapova's serve thrice to lead 5-1. The teen didn't give her opponent any room to make a comeback and soon bagged the set.

Potapova jumped to a 4-1 lead in the second set, but Andreeva dug deep to level the score. The two had multiple break points over the next few games, but it was the teenager who capitalized on the opportunity. She broke her compatriot's serve to go 6-5 up and then closed out the match to win 6-2, 7-5.

Madison Keys vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Madison Keys vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 21.5 (-115) Mirra Andreeva +190 -1.5 (+375) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Keys scored a relatively routine win over Kostyuk. She won 80% of her first-serve points and struck almost an even number of winners and unforced errors. Andreeva weathered a tough challenge from Potapova, but showed maturity beyond her years to emerge victorious.

Keys is now on an eight-match winning streak, having won the title at Eastbourne just before Wimbledon. With momentum on her side along with years of experience, she's the favorite to win this contest, at least on paper.

However, Andreeva is making the world take notice of her game. She's quite the tactician and while she doesn't hit as hard as Keys, the teenager's able to absorb the pace quite well to redirect the shots. The Russian youngster's court coverage is also impressive.

Andreeva didn't allow Potapova to blast too many winners past her in the last match. She became a wall and defended brilliantly. This could prove to be Keys' downfall as she hasn't done too well against defensive players in the past.

Andreeva has shown no signs of nerves so far. She seems undaunted by the occasion and if she continues to play with the same attitude, she has a good shot at continuing her fairytale run here.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes