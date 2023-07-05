Wimbledon 2023: Marie Bouzková vs Anett Kontaveit preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (32) Marie Bouzková vs Anett Kontaveit

Date: July 6, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Marie Bouzková vs Anett Kontaveit preview

Marie Bouzková plays a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

Marie Bouzkova, ranked 33 in the world, will meet Anett Kontaveit in the second-round match of Wimbledon 2023 on Thursday, July 6.

Despite Bouzkova's outstanding performance last year, securing a quarterfinal place in Wimbledon 2022, her recent performance hasn't been satisfactory.

With three consecutive defeats, two of which were on grass against Bernarda Pera and Beatriz Haddad Maia in Birmingham and Eastbourne, respectively, her form was in question.

Nonetheless, Marie Bouzkova found her rhythm in the opening match against Simona Waltert. The Czech recorded a convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory over Waltert in a match that lasted 78 minutes.

While there were minor stumbles, with her serve being broken once, Bouzkova managed to prevail and secured her position in the round of 64.

On the other hand, Anett Kontaveit, plagued by chronic fitness issues, has indicated her intention to retire after Wimbledon 2023.

Kontaveit, who has no consecutive wins in any WTA tournaments this season, managed to secure an opening-round win, defeating Lucrezia Stefanini in a match that lasted 91 minutes.

Despite losing her serve twice, Kontaveit retaliated with swift breaks of serve and secured a 6-4, 6-4 victory to move into the second round.

Marie Bouzková vs Anett Kontaveit head-to-head

Marie Bouzková and Anett Kontaveit have faced each other once before. Kontaveit triumphed over Bouzkova at the Cincinnati Open in 2020, registering a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The upcoming match will mark their first meeting on a grass court.

Marie Bouzková vs Anett Kontaveit odds

Marie Bouzková vs Anett Kontaveit prediction

Anett Kontaveit plays a backhand at Abu Dhabi Open.

The imminent face-off between Marie Bouzková and Anett Kontaveit in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 has all ingredients to be an exciting contest.

Bouzková, entering the match after a victory against Simona Waltert, may have momentum on her side. Her ranking and last year's quarterfinal finish in Wimbledon could give her a psychological edge. However, her recent losing streak could be a cause of concern for the Czech.

Kontaveit, on the other hand, might be struggling with her physical health, but her victory against Lucrezia Stefanini cannot be ignored. Despite her lower ranking and retirement announcement, her determination to perform well in her last Wimbledon might just surprise everyone.

The upcoming tie will be their first face-off on grass, which adds another layer of unpredictability to the outcome of the match.

However, considering Kontaveit's ongoing fitness concerns and lack of consistent wins this season, the odds might be slightly more in favor of Bouzková.

Pick: Marie Bouzková to win in three sets.

