Wimbledon 2023: Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego.

Date: July 4, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Berrettini returns to Wimbledon for the first time in two years.

Matteo Berrettini will take on compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in an enticing all-Italian first-round matchup at Wimbledon.

The 37th-ranked Berrettini is 7-7 on the season after returning from a long injury layoff. In his last outing, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist fell to Sonego in his Stuttgart opener three weeks ago.

It was Berrettini's first match since making the third round at Monte-Carlo (walkover against Holger Rune). Earlier in the season, the 27-year-old won three of his five matches at the inaugural United Cup Down Under for Italy, who finished runner-up to the USA.

After falling in the first round at the Australian Open, Berrettini made the last eight in Acapulco and Phoenix Challenger. The Italian has a 10-3 record at Wimbledon, with six of his wins coming in 2021 during his run to the final. He was absent at SW19 last year.

Meanwhile, World No. 40 Sonego is coming off an opening-round loss at Eastbourne this week that saw him slip to 17-17 in 2023. Earlier in the grasscourt swing, the 28-year-old made the second round at Stuttgart and Halle.

Sonego is having one of the better seasons of his career, having made the quarterfinals in Montpellier and Dubai and the fourth round in Miami and Roland Garros. He has a 5-4 record at Wimbledon, where he made the third round last year.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

The two Italians have met twice on tour - both on grass. Sonego took their last meeting just a few weeks ago in Stuttgart, winning in straight sets. Their first meeting was also at Stuttgart last year, where Berrettini won in three sets in the quarterfinal.

As a result, their head-to-head currently stands at 1-1.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Sonego made the third round last year.

Both Berrettini and Sonego are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there. Berrettini has a formidable game with a big serve and good movement, as well as powerful hitting off either flank. Sonego, meanwhile, has more modest weapons.

Moreover, Berrettini has excellent grasscourt pedigree, winning 33 of his 40 matches and four titles on the surface. Sonego, meanwhile, is 18-13 on grass, winning one title.

The 2021 finalist hasn't played much recently, which balances the scales somewhat, but if Berrettini is fit, he should have enough to beat Sonego.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini in four sets

