Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (30) Nick Kyrgios vs (wc) David Goffin

Date: July 3, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Nick Kyrgios vs David Goffin preview

Kyrgios made the final last year.

Nick Kyrgios will open his campaign for a maiden Wimbledon title against wildcard David Goffin on Monday, June 3.

Kyrgios, seeded 13th for the upcoming grasscourt Major, made his season debut at Stuttgart two weeks ago after undergoing surgery for a knee injury at the start of the year. Playing his first match on tour since the Tokyo quarterfinals in October last year, the Australian was understandably rusty.

Kyrgios went down in straight sets to China's Yibing Wu, winning eight games across two sets. The 28-year-old subsequently pulled out of Queen's, citing another injury.

Having made the final at Wimbledon last year, Kyrgios is back at the grasscourt Major, where he has a 20-8 record. Five of those wins came during his run to the final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. He had a walkover in the semi-final against Rafael Nadal, which doesn't count as a win.

Meanwhile, the 123rd-ranked Goffin is 7-12 on the season after losing in the opening round at 's-Hertogenbosch three weeks ago, having emerged from qualifying.

After making the quarterfinals at Auckland, the Belgian went all the way at the Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve Challenger before making the last four at Aix-en-Provence.

The 31-year-old has struggled to string together consecutive wins on tour. He comes into Wimbledon with a 16-8 record. He lost in the quarterfinals in five sets last year to Cameron Norrie.

Nick Kyrgios vs David Goffin head-to-head

Kyrgios has won three of his four meetings with Goffin. The pair haven't met since Goffin beat Kyrgios in the 2017 Davis Cup semi-final on clay. This will be their first clash on grass.

Nick Kyrgios vs David Goffin odds

Nick Kyrgios vs David Goffin prediction

Goffin made the quarterfinals last year.

Both Kyrgios and Goffin are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarties in their game styles end there.

Kyrgios is a big server, powerful hitter off either flank, has elite athleticism and has the penchant of pulling off winners from seemingly inconceivable angles, making him a nightmare to face on grass. Goffin, meanwhile, has more modest weapons and is better known for his consistency than explosive power.

Kyrgios is 36-19 on grass, while Goffin is 28-23. Both men are coming in with indifferent recent form, but the Australian should get the win, considering his superior grasscourt pedigree.

Pick: Kyrgios in four sets

