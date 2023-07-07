Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Bianca Andreescu

Date: July 8, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Ons Jabeur vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Jabeur plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur is set to square off against Bianca Andreescu in the third round of Wimbledon 2023, following impressive performances in the tournament's early stages. Both players come into the match after remarkable performances in their respective second-round ties at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Jabeur, currently occupying the sixth position in the world rankings, dispatched Chinese qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai in a commanding display, ending the contest 6-1, 6-1. Before that, she emerged victorious over Poland's Magdalena Frech with a solid 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.

On the other hand, Andreescu, in her stride to the third round, managed to just edge past the 26th seed Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina. It was a fiercely competitive match, with Andreescu emerging victorious in a tight three-setter, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7).

The Canadian's journey to this stage also witnessed a challenging match against Hungary's Anna Bondar that concluded in Andreescu's favor, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Jabeur and Andreescu have crossed paths once, at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, where Jabeur emerged victorious, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1.

The upcoming third-round match at Wimbledon 2023 marks their first encounter on a grass court.

Ons Jabeur vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Ons Jabeur vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Bianca Andreescu in action at Wimbledon 2023

Although Bianca Andreescu has a formidable record, this match may provide an opportunity for Jabeur to add another victory to their head-to-head. Possessing a strong baseline game and the ability to change the pace of rallies, Jabeur is well suited to the grass courts of Wimbledon. However, Andreescu's own powerful groundstrokes and versatile game could pose a challenge for Jabeur.

Having previously triumphed over Andreescu in Montreal, Jabeur may carry some confidence into this match, aiming to leverage that win. However, Andreescu, coming off a hard-fought victory over the 26th seed, is expected to have a boost in confidence as well.

Andreescu, known for her relentless approach, may need to control the pace of the game to neutralize Jabeur's varied play. If she manages to keep her unforced errors low, she may turn the match in her favor.

Pick: Jabeur to win in three sets

