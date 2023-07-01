Wimbledon 2023: Paula Badosa vs Alison Riske-Amritraj preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Alison Riske-Amritraj.

Date: July 4, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Paula Badosa vs Alison Riske-Amritraj preview

Badosa at the 2023 Italian Open.

Paula Badosa and Alison Riske-Amritraj are set to clash in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Badosa started the year on a positive note by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2. However, she withdrew prior to her last-four match due to an injury and was forced to skip the Australian Open because of it as well. The Spaniard posted a few underwhelming results upon her return.

Badosa found her footing during the clay season with consistent performances in the lead-up to the French Open. She was expected to do well in Paris based on her results, but had to miss the claycourt Major due to another injury. The 25-year-old was initially ruled out of Wimbledon as well, but appears to have recovered.

Riske-Amritraj, meanwhile, has been plagued by injuries and poor form throughout the season and hasn't won a main-draw match so far this year. Following her loss to Elizabeth Mandlik, she was out of action for two months. The American made her comeback at the French Open to another defeat.

Riske-Amritraj's grass swing started at the Libema Open. She drew top seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round, but retired from the contest while trailing 6-3, 3-0 due to another injury.

Paula Badosa vs Alison Riske-Amritraj head-to-head

The two have crossed paths on the main tour just once prior to this. Badosa leads Riske-Amritraj 1-0 in the head-to-head and won their previous encounter at the 2019 Mallorca Open in three sets.

Paula Badosa vs Alison Riske-Amritraj odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Paula Badosa -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 20.5 (-125) Alison Riske-Amritraj +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Paula Badosa vs Alison Riske-Amritraj prediction

Alison Riske-Amritraj at the 2023 French Open.

Both players are struggling with injuries and in Riske-Amritraj's case, form as well. Since her fourth-round exit from last year's US Open, the American hasn't won a main draw match on the WTA Tour.

Badosa has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in the last two years, but a lot depends on her health at this point. Riske-Amritraj is a former quarterfinalist at the venue as well, so if she taps into her old form, she could post a threat to the Spaniard.

Badosa's well-rounded ground game paired with a strong serve should give her an edge against Riske-Amritraj. However, the Spaniard hasn't competed in over a month now. If she had drawn anyone else in the first round, her odds of winning would've looked bleak.

However, considering Riske-Amritraj's own slump and physical issues, Badosa should be able to get over the finish line.

Pick: Paula Badosa to win in straight sets.

