Wimbledon 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Vesely preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Vesely

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Vesely preview

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Twenty-second seed Sebastian Korda will take on Jiri Vesely in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

The American has made an encouraging start to the season, chalking up 12 wins from 18 matches and a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old will enter Wimbledon on the back of a semifinal run at the Queen's Club Championships.

He defeated the likes of Daniel Evans, Frances Tiafoe, and Cameron Norrie en route to the last four, but eventually fell prey to top seed Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard outclassed Korda in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

2023 French Open - Day One

On the other hand, Jiri Vesely recently returned to the men's tour at the Ostrava Challenger in April. The Czech tennis player was sidelined for eight months due to an injury.

He will enter Wimbledon on the back of early exits at the Surbiton Challenger and the Mallorca Championships.

The 25-year-old couldn't advance through his first-round qualification match in Mallorca, bowing out to Lloyd Harris in an absorbing three-set contest, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Vesely head-to-head

The head-to-head between Korda and Vesely is tied at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Vesely odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Sebastian Korda -900 -1.5( -375) Under 36.5(-135) Jiri Vesely +525 +1.5( +250) Over 36.5(-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Vesely prediction

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

In an intriguing first-round encounter at Wimbledon, twenty-second seed Sebastian Korda will face off against Jiri Vesely. With both players looking to make a strong impression on the grass courts, this match promises an exciting battle.

Korda, the young American talent, has shown great promise in recent times. Armed with powerful groundstrokes and a fluid game, the youngster's aggressive baseline style suits the grass surface.

He possesses a strong serve, a lethal forehand, and the ability to finish points at the net. His smooth and versatile game makes him a tough opponent on any surface.

On the other hand, Vesely, the experienced Czech player, relies on his left-handed game and big serves to unsettle his opponents.

His powerful groundstrokes and aggressive play can put pressure on his opponents, especially on fast surfaces like grass. With his tall frame and effective net play, Vesely can also capitalize on opportunities to finish points with precision.

In this matchup, Korda's agility and shot-making abilities could pose a challenge for Vesely. If the American can dictate play with his dynamic movement and use his heavy groundstrokes to push Vesely behind the baseline, he will have the advantage.

Additionally, Korda's ability to exploit Vesely's weaker backhand wing could prove crucial in determining the outcome of the match.

However, if Vesely can consistently find his rhythm on his serve and disrupt Korda's baseline game with timely net approaches, he has the potential to turn the match in his favor.

Considering their head-to-head record of 0-0, this encounter presents an intriguing battle with no prior encounters to draw upon. Given Korda's recent form, adaptability to grass, and superior ranking, he is favored to come out as the winner in this first-round clash at Wimbledon.

While Vesely's experience and aggressive style may make it a competitive match, Korda's consistency and versatility should ultimately help him secure a hard-fought victory.

Pick: Korda to win in four sets.

Poll : 0 votes