Wimbledon 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: £44,700,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports.

Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Wawrinka at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka will lock horns with Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Wawrinka has had his moments to shine this year at a couple of events. He made it to the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters and the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open. The Swiss was ousted by Jannik Sinner on both occasions.

However, Wawrinka has underperformed at the Majors this season. He lost a hard-fought five set battle against Alex Molcan in the first round of the Australian Open. He made it to the second round of the French Open, but lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis in another grueling five set duel. He hasn't competed anywhere since that loss.

Ruusuvuori's career has been on his rise this year. He reached his maiden quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level at the Miami Open. This helped him reach a new high in the ATP rankings as he rose to No. 37.

Ruusuvuori started his grass swing on a strong note by reaching the semifinals of the Libema Open. He was unable to sustain the momentum as he failed to get past the opening hurdle of his next two tournaments. The 24-year old lost to Grigor Dimitrov and Gregoire Barrere at Queen's Club and Eastbourne, respectively.

Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

Ruusuvuori leads Wawrinka 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Canadian Open in three sets.

Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Emil Ruusuvuori at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Ruusuvuori's strong start to the grass swing has taken a turn for the worse following consecutive first-round exits. He's now on a three-match losing streak and drawing a player of Wawrinka's caliber right off the bat is another nightmare scenario for him.

Wawrinka has had a rough go at the Majors this year, with two heartbreaking losses that went the distance. His ballstriking has been reminiscent of his peak at times, but the Swiss hasn't been able to maintain the intensity over the course of a match.

Wawrinka's court coverage has also been a sore spot for him. Ruusuvuori's got a solid foundation in terms of tennis skills, but he struggles to utilize them in an optimal manner. Neither of player counts Wimbledon among their best Major, but the Swiss with his wealth of experience could ultimately gain the upper hand over his younger opponent.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in four sets.

