Wimbledon 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Date: July 8, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview
13th seed Amanda Anisimova will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025.
Anisimova scored wins over Yulia Putintseva, Renata Zarazua and Dalma Galfi to reach the fourth round, where 30th seed Linda Noskova awaited her. The American was all over her opponent in the first set, breaking her serve twice to claim the set.
Noskova struck first in the second set to go up a break. She kept a tight leash on her lead and even served for the set at 5-4, bringing up a set point. However, Anisimova secured a break of serve to get back on level terms. The Czech flipped the script once again, bagging the next two games to take the set.
Anisimova found herself on the backfoot after going down a break in the third set. She raised her level after being on the brink of defeat, sweeping five of the last six games of the set for a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win.
Pavlyuchenkova ousted Ajla Tomljanovic, 31st seed Ashlyn Krueger and four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the first three rounds. She was up against home favorite Sonay Kartal in the fourth round. There was plenty of back-and-forth between them in the first set, with four breaks of serve in the first six games.
With the score at 4-4, the electronic line calling system malfunctioned. It missed an obvious out call, and Pavlyuchenkova, who was serving, got broken in that game. However, she didn't let it affect her and managed to get back into the set. She kept her composure to steal the set in the eventual tie-break.
The Russian didn't relinquish her control of the match in the second set. Despite some resistance from Kartal, she outplayed her younger rival to score a 7-6(3), 6-4 win.
Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head
Anisimova leads the rivalry 3-0. She won their previous meeting at the Citi Open 2024 in three sets.
Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction
Anisimova is through to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the second time, following her previous last-eight finish in 2023. She has also ensured her top-10 debut following the conclusion of the tournament. She looked down and out against Noskova but toughed out a win, hitting 36 winners in the process compared to 35 unforced errors.
Pavlyuchenkova, while upset, didn't let the line call controversy affect her focus. Her composure was rewarded and she advanced to her 10th Major quarterfinal, and her second at Wimbledon. She won 60 percent of her first serve points against Kartal, while striking 36 winners against 47 unforced errors.
Anisimova and Pavlyuchenkova are among the tour's sharpest ballstrikers. However, the American's perfect winning record in this rivalry does make her favorite. She also is more consistent when it comes to serve, and is in great form at the moment, with a tour-leading 10 wins on grass this year. She should be able to withstand the Russian's challenge to book her spot in the next round.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.