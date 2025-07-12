Wimbledon 2025 Day 13: Women's singles and men's doubles final predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova

The 2025 Wimbledon is coming to its closing stages, and on the tournament's penultimate day (July 12), the women's singles final and the men's doubles final will take place on the Center Court.

The first match on the showcourt will be the men's doubles final, which will see the fifth-seeded British team of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool take on the unseeded pairing of David Pel and Rinky Hijikata. The next match will be the women's singles final between eighth seed Iga Swiatek and thirteenth seed Amanda Anisimova.

Let's take a look at the matches scheduled on Day 13 of the 2025 Wimbledon

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova

The women's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature eighth seed and former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek taking on the thirteenth seed, Amanda Anisimova. Swiatek reached her maiden Wimbledon semifinal with wins over Polina Kudermetova, Katy McNally, Danielle Collins, Clara Tauson, and Liudmila Samsonova. In the semifinal, she won 6-2, 6-0 over former Top 5 player Belinda Bencic in a one-sided contest.

From being eliminated in qualifying last year, Amanda Anisimova reached her maiden Wimbledon semifinal with wins over Yulia Putintseva, Renata Zarazua, Dalma Galfi, Linda Noskova, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In the semifinal, she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling contest over two hours, reaching her first Grand Slam final.

Swiatek and Anisimova have never played each other on Tour, but being a five-time Major champion makes the Pole the favorite to win the match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek

#2 Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool vs David Pel/Rinky Hijikata

The men's doubles final at Wimbledon 2025 will be contested between the fifth-seeded British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool and the alternate pair of David Pel and Rinky Hijikata. Cash and Glasspool began their Wimbledon campaign with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Vasil Kirkov and Bart Stevens in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-4 win over the pair of Hendrik Jebens and Albano Olivetti in the second round.

The British pair went on to win 6-3, 6-4 against the team of Guido Andreozzi and Marcelo Demoliner in the third round before upsetting the second seeds and defending champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliövaara in the quarterfinals, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8). In the semifinal, the home favorites won 6-3, 6-4 against the fourth-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Meanwhile, David Pel and Rinky Hijikata began their Wimbledon campaign with a win over the 14th-seeded team of Sem Verbeek and Andre Goransson in the first round and then won against the American team of Robert Cash and James Tracy before upsetting the third-seeded team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz in the third round.

The Dutch-Australian won 7-6 (5), 6-4 against the Brazilian team of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo in the quarterfinals before winning 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (9) against top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the semifinals.

Being the seeded pair and the home favorites, the team of Cash and Glasspool is the favorite to win the titles.

Predicted winner- Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool

