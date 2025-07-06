Wimbledon 2025 Day 7: Women's singles predictions ft. Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens

Day 7 (Sunday, July 6) will mark the halfway point at the 2025 Wimbledon with four Round of 16 matches scheduled in the top half of the women's singles draw. The day's action will be headlined by top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who will take on former doubles partner and 24th seed Elise Mertens.

Other seeded players include Amanda Anisimova (13th seed) and Linda Noskova (30th seed). The British public will have their hopes rest on Sonay Kartal, the unseeded home favorite who has made it to the second week.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 7 at the 2025 Wimbledon

#1 Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka is all set to continue her 2025 Wimbledon campaign as she takes on 24th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round. Sabalenka has won 45 of the 53 matches she has played this year, and she has titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid.

She began her Wimbledon campaign with a 6-1, 7-5 win over American qualifier Carson Branstine in the first round, and then followed it up with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova in the second round. In the third round, she won against home favorite Emma Raducanu, winning 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Elise Mertens has won 29 of the 41 matches she has played this year, with titles at the Singapore Open and the Libema Open. At Wimbledon, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round and then won 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 against Ann Li in the second round. In her next match, she upset the 14th seed Elina Svitolina, winning 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Sabalenka has won 10 of the 12 matches she has played against Mertens and is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Aryna Sabalenka

#2 Laura Siegemund vs Solana Sierra

In Picture: Laura Siegemund in action (Getty)

One of the fourth-round matches at the 2025 Wimbledon will see German veteran Laura Siegemund take on Argentine lucky loser Solana Sierra. Siegemund has won 13 of the 28 matches she has played in 2025, with third-round finishes in Melbourne and Rome being her best results.

At Wimbledon, she began with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Peyton Stearns in the first round, and then won 6-2, 6-3 over 29th seed Leylah Fernandez in the second round. She caused another upset in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-3 over sixth-seed Madison Keys.

Including ITF matches, Solana Sierra has a 34-12 win/loss record this year, with three ITF titles: Vero Beach, Antalya, and Bellinzona. At Wimbledon, she lost 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Talia Gibson in the qualifiers but got entry as a lucky loser. She won 6-2, 7-6 (8) against Olivia Gadecki in the first round and then followed it up with a 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-1 win over home favorite Katie Boulter in the second round. She won 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 against Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Siegemund, due to her experience, is the slight favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Laura Siegemund

#3 Sonay Kartal vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

In Picture: Sonay Kartal (Getty)

Home favorite Sonay Kartal is set to take on former Major runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Kartal has a 19-14 win /loss record in 2025 with a fourth-round finish at Indian Wells being her best result. She began her campaign at Wimbledon with a 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 win over 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the first round. She then won 6-2, 6-2 against Viktroia Tomova in the second round and won 6-4, 6-2 against French qualifier Diane Parry in the third round.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has won 12 of the 21 matches in 2025, with a semifinal finish in Eastbourne being her best result. She began her campaign at SW19 with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over 31st seed Ashlyn Krueger in the second round. In the next round, she won 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 against former Major champion Naomi Osaka.

These two players have not met before, but with the crowd support behind her, Kartal is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Sonay Kartal

