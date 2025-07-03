Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $73,463,257

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Sixth seed Novak Djokovic will face World No. 49 Miomir Kecmanovic in an all-Serbian third-round clash of the men's singles at Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday, July 5.

It has so far been a quiet season for the Serbian superstar by his lofty standards. His only title glory in 2025 came on clay at the ATP 250 event in Geneva. The only other time the 24-time Grand Slam champion reached a summit clash was on the hardcourts of Miami, where he slumped to an unexpected loss to Czech rising star Jakub Mensik.

In majors, the former World No. 1 made it to the last-four stage at both the Australian Open and Roland-Garros this year. The seven-time Wimbledon winner thus came into SW19 on the back of a humble 21-8 win-loss record for the season. Despite this, there has been no shortage of motivation for the 38-year-old.

With a four-set win over Alexandre Muller and a straight-sets victory over Dan Evans, Djokovic is now into the third round of the grasscourt major of an Open Era record 19 times.

Miomir Kecmanovic in action on Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 49 Miomir Kecmanovic has experienced mixed fortunes this year. He triumphed at the ATP 250 hardcourt event at Delray Beach in February. He also made a splash at Adelaide earlier in the year, where he cruised into the semis before losing to Sebastian Korda. On the Challenger Tour, the 25-year-old made the semifinals in Estoril and the quarterfinals in Cap Cana.

This week, Kecmanovic has had to battle his way through to the third round of Wimbledon with a five-set upset win over 30th seed Alex Michelsen and a four-set win over Jesper De Jong. He has now matched his best record at the grasscourt major, having earlier reached this stage in 2022 and 2024.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Djokovic has a flawless 3-0 lead over Kecmanovic in their head-to-head record. Kecmanovic has managed to eke out just a solitary set from his illustrious compatriot in three meetings. Their most recent encounter was in the third round of Wimbledon three years ago, where the seven-time champion ran away to a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Miomir Kecmanovic

Odds to be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd on Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

While a stomach bug had impacted Djokovic's first-round match against Alexandre Muller, there were no signs of any ailment in the second round. Normal order was restored as the Serb played a near-perfect match, hitting 46 winners and winning 89% of his first serves.

With Djokovic meaning business again, it won't be music to the ears of his compatriot Kecmanovic, who has already toiled on the court for nearly 5.5 hours. The younger Serbian did have an easier outing in the second round; however, it needs to be noted that De Jong played a part in the result with his 39 unforced errors against 48 winners.

Against Djokovic, he cannot expect the same mercy. Unless Kecmanovic can create his own chances and go for his shots, it is difficult to find a way past someone who has already won 99 matches at this hallowed Slam.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets.

