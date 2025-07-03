Wimbledon 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs (26) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: July 4, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Taylor Fritz will square off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of Wimbledon 2025.

Fritz rallied from two sets down to score an epic five-set win against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round. He was up against Gabriel Diallo in the second round. The World No. 5 overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first set to level the score but promptly lost the next three games to lose the set.

Fritz bounced back to take the second set and further extended his lead by coming out on top in the third set tie-break. With his back up against the wall, Diallo dug deep to clinch the fourth set. However, the American raised his level in the decider, shutting down any possibility of his opponent's comeback for a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3 win.

Davidovich Fokina beat Brandon Holt in straight sets to reach the second round, where Botic van de Zandschulp awaited him. The Spaniard was off to a fast start, dropping only one game en route to claiming the opening set.

After a dismal start, van de Zandschulp stepped up his game in the second set to level the proceedings. The momentum reverted in Davidovich Fokina's direction once again, who bagged the third set to take control of the match. The play was suspended for the day at 5-5 in the fourth set. The Spaniard finished the job the next day, edging out his opponent in the tie-break for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) win.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina leads their rivalry 3-2. Fritz won their most recent meeting at last week's Eastbourne Open in three sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

For the second consecutive match, Fritz was pushed to five sets. Nevertheless, he had all the answers to the questions asked by Diallo. He won 80 percent of points behind his first serve, while striking a massive 50 winners against a measly 16 unforced errors. He also extended his unbeaten run to six matches, starting with his triumph at last week's Eastbourne Open.

Davidovich Fokina matched his career-best result at Wimbledon by reaching the third round for the second time. He struck 46 winners compared to 36 unforced errors. He will now aim to extend his winning record in this match-up with another win over the American.

The two crossed paths a week ago in the Eastbourne semifinals, with Fritz advancing in three sets. His big serve is a massive asset on grass, hitting a combined 54 aces across his two matches here. The ability to win so many free points on serve puts his opponents under massive pressure.

Fritz also won the title in Stuttgart in addition to his triumph at Eastbourne, bringing his record on grass to 10-1 this season. While Davidovich Fokina has given him trouble in the past, the American's current form makes him the favorite to come through this clash.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in four sets.

