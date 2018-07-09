Wimbledon: Ostapenko rallies back early to win in straight sets

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 26 // 09 Jul 2018, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jelena Ostapenko had to come back from a 2-5 deficit to notch her place in the quarterfinals at the championships Wimbledon on Manic Monday. The 12th seed held her ground despite the double faults that gave her the 7-6(4), 6-0 win on Court Three against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the All England Tennis Club in London. It was the second straight year that the 21-year-old made it to the final eight with a heavy offense that could spell more time on the grass.

.@JelenaOstapenk8 hasn't dropped a set the entire fortnight as she storms into the quarterfinals 7-6(4), 6-0 past Sasnovich --> https://t.co/tUJgcAe12e pic.twitter.com/JokHIdgf52 — WTA (@WTA) July 9, 2018

This was the second time both met at Wimbledon with the Latvian getting over a dismal second set to take her down in three. Having yet to drop at a set so far, the 12th seed remains one of two highest left in the top of the draw giving her a slight ease but needing a win before she can achieve her second straight quarterfinal. This was Belorussian’s first time getting this far since 2016 when she made the second round. Having doubled her potential in a grand slam, the 24-year-old gave herself a fighting chance to turn the tables on the competition has done so once already.

A rare challenge came from Ostapenko where she lost it on the very first point of the game. It soon led to two double faults that ultimately gave Sasnovich time to dictate early. She held to make it 2-0 against the 12th seed as Ostapenko was spraying shots all around the court. Sasnovich gained momentum having no errors so far while the Latvian had six already recorded. Though it was still tough to reel in all the problems, she did it against the serve of the Belorussian to get on the board. A much-needed hold put her down a game after five but was denied a full comeback in the sixth.

Both she and Sasnovich delivered very difficult shots on the rallies that weighed heavily with the 24-year-old. A third double fault from Ostapenko gave Sasnovich three break chances but only needed two on a fourth from the Latvian. While down 5-2 Ostapenko received a penalty for coaching which she immediately tried to have figured out but was denied any change in decision.

The 21-year-old used the newfound anger and launched her first triple break of Sasnovich before winning the tenth game that leveled the score. She won 12 of the last 14 points indicating her ability to dig in and conduct herself a chance to lead the set. Ostapenko achieved the 6-5 lead but went to a tiebreak with Sasnovich making every point critical to attaining. It was a tight race through points but a double fault from the Belorussian handed Ostapenko two set points to achieve the result she wanted in 52 minutes. The attack on Sasnovich had her second serve very much dragging the rest of her game down having had a few chances to put it away.

The overwhelming force that Sasnovich dealt with that led to her complete loss of ground in the opening set led to a further downfall. She watched as the second fell in the teens giving Ostapenko a double break and a 3-0 lead. The double faults still troubled the 12th seed but she was well on her way to success winning a fifth straight game and the last nine of ten. In an effort to avoid a 0-5 deficit, Sasnovich tried everything to force deuce and get a grip on the AD point.

After several breaks and a few chances to get it done, she failed to do so as the 21-year-old stepped to serve for the match and the chance at a bagel. She achieved the shutout on Sasnovich reaching two match points on a wide return ending 1 hour and 18 minutes. It was the best way to conclude an easy finish for the Latvian in what was a true show of determination to come back and win her way into the quarterfinals.

Back-to-back quarter-finals 👏@JelenaOstapenk8 books her last eight spot with a 7-6(4), 6-0 victory against Aliaksandra Sasnovich #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ihYyfTgsLP — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2018

While she had six double faults and a struggling second serve winning 6 of 24, she’ll do whatever it takes on Tuesday when she faces Dominika Cibulkova on the big stage.