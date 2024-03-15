With Coco Gauff turning 20, a look at the Top 3 teenage tennis players on the WTA Tour, Ft. Mirra Andreeva 

Coco Gauff's stunning debut at the age of 16 took the tennis fraternity by surprise, but in the best possible way. She captivated audiences all over the globe with her fierce all-around game and impeccable athleticism on court.

Cut to 2024, Gauff has established herself as one of the top three women's competitors in the world and has also opened her account at the Majors. She is a force to be reckoned with on tour and is still constantly improving her game at the highest level.

After turning 20 this week, Gauff is no longer the highest-ranked teenager in the world. She is currently competing at the Indian Wells and has outfoxed the likes of Elise Mertens and Yue Yuan en route to the semifinals.

While the American has set herself a fantastic platform to build on, the question arises who will be the next teenager to change the landscape of women’s tennis and grab her opportunities.

On that note, let’s take a look at three teenagers who have the potential to make a significant impact on the women’s tour.

3) Ashlyn Krueger - American prospect with immense potential

Ashlyn Krueger in service motion on the tennis court

Ashlyn Krueger, the Springfield, Missouri-born tennis professional, has turned heads since her arrival on the women’s circuit. Apart from two titles at the ITF level, she clinched her first main tour title at the Japan Women’s Open last year. The American also reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Libema Open.

At the age of 19, Krueger is progressing quickly on the main tour. Her results haven’t been as appealing this year, but the youngster has put in the hard yards to enter the main draw at three WTA events. She registered eye-catching wins over established players such as Lucia Bronzetti, Bernarda Pera, Yue Yuan, and most recently, former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia.

Krueger also pushed top-quality players such as Zheng Qinwen, Paula Badosa, and Karolina Pliskova to the limits, showcasing her immense potential at the highest level.

Krueger was ranked outside the top 150 in 2022 but is currently ranked 71 in the world, as per the latest WTA Rankings. The 6ft 1in tennis professional is surely one to look out for in the future.

2) Mirra Andreeva - Golden girl of women's tennis

Mirra Andreeva celebrates a point on the women's tennis tour

Mirra Andreeva is one of the most special talents in tennis at the moment. She has caught the attention of sports enthusiasts and critics all over the globe with her impressive all-around game and maturity at the age of 16.

The Russian has captured six titles at the ITF level in the past three years. Since turning pro in 2022, she registered fourth-round appearances at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and the 2024 Australian Open. The youngster also chalked up a third-round appearance at the 2023 French Open.

Andreeva is slowly blossoming into a serious contender on tour and has made a promising start to 2024. With six wins from 10 matches, including a quarterfinal appearance at the Brisbane International under her belt, the youngster is close to making a significant impact. Her recent wins over the likes of Barbora Krejcikova and Ons Jabeur highlight her potential to compete at the highest level under pressure.

At 16 years old, the Russian has managed to achieve quite a bit in her young tennis career. Her persevering nature and determined attitude add to her all-round game and character on court. She is capable of achieving huge success in women’s tennis in the future.

1) Linda Noskova - Czech powerhouse here to stay

Linda Noskova on the women's tennis tour

Lastly, Linda Noskova has been making waves on the women’s tour since turning pro in 2020. She has six titles to her name at the ITF level and has secured runner-up finishes at the 2023 Adelaide International and the 2023 Prague Open.

The Czech has made a blistering start to the new season, garnering 12 wins from 17 matches (including qualifiers) and a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Brisbane International and third round of the Qatar Open.

Noskova capped off a brilliant performance in Melbourne. Not only did she reach the last eight, but she outfoxed the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek along the way, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Her recent win over former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari in Qatar further highlights her potential and ability at the highest level.

Noskova, 19, was ranked outside the top 250 in 2021 but is currently ranked 29th in the world as per the latest WTA rankings. She is primed to make a notable impact in the future and achieve her goals.