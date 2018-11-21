Women's tennis: 4 key takeaways from the 2018 WTA season

2018 US Open - Day 13

The 2018 tennis season is done and dusted with the players cooling off during the off-season and contemplating their plan of action to achieve success in the upcoming 2019 season. With about 2 months to go before the start of the Australian Open, it is an opportune moment to reflect on what has transpired in 2018.

The year saw Caroline Wozniacki break her long-standing Grand Slam jinx by winning the coveted Australian Open trophy. In the final, she beat Simona Halep in an absolute classic. The match witnessed many twists and turns before Wozniacki finally came out on top. From contemplating retirement in 2017 to winning the Australian Open and rising to the top of the WTA rankings, Wozniacki experienced a roller-coaster of emotions.

Halep found herself on the losing side again in a Grand Slam final. What could this immensely talented Romanian possibly do to cross the final hurdle? Well, if people thought that Halep's losing streak in finals was going to continue, they were proved wrong when the Romanian, playing at the final of Roland Garros for a second successive year, finally won her maiden Grand Slam title, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

She also rose to the top of the WTA rankings and maintained that position throughout the season.

Playing in her first full season since the horrific knife attack, Czech Petra Kvitova returned to the WTA circuit and made an instant impact winning the St. Petersburg Open and the Qatar Open.

Angelique Kerber re-discovered her mojo as she won the Wimbledon, beating perennial favorite Serena Williams. The shock of the year was Japan's Naomi Osaka's victory over home favorite Serena Williams at the US Open final.

We take a look at 4 key takeaways from the 2018 WTA season:

Serena Williams at 37 can still win Grand Slams

Although she was made to wait in her quest to equal Margaret Court's record Grand Slam tally of 24, Serena Williams showed everyone that motherhood and age are not going to stop her in her pursuit of greatness. 'Super Mom' Serena made the final of Wimbledon and the US Open losing to Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka respectively.

Despite losing, she won many hearts and her determination to compete and win is still as strong as ever. Serena has confirmed her participation in the 2019 Australian Open and will be the firm favorite to win the title despite being ranked outside the Top-10 owing to her sporadic court appearances in 2018.

