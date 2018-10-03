Women's tennis: 5 oldest Wimbledon Singles Champions

Arjun FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 03 Oct 2018, 17:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Angelique Kerber, 2018 Wimbledon Champion

Women's Singles Championship was held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club for the first time in the year 1884. England's Maud Watson was the first Women's Singles Wimbledon Champion. In 144 years, we had champions representing 10 countries with women from United States of America winning the title 57 times.

Mary Sutton of United States of America was the first non-British woman to have won the title. Martina Navratilova has won a record 9 Singles titles at Wimbledon. We take a look at 5 of the oldest women to have lifted the Wimbledon Championship trophy:

#5 Helen Wills Moody

Helen Wills Moody dominated tennis in the 1920s and 1930s. Helen Moody won a total of 19 Grand Slam Singles titles, 12 Grand Slam Doubles trophies and 2 Olympic Gold Medals in both Singles and Doubles at the Olympic Games 1924.

She won Wimbledon Women's Singles trophy 8 times including 4 consecutive times between 1927 and 1930. She won the 1938 Wimbledon Championships at the age of 33 years and 268 days.

Helen Wills Moody in action

#4 Serena Williams

2016 Wimbledon Champions Andy Murray and Serena Williams

Serena Williams has revolutionized the Women's game with her power-laden shot making and this has made her well and truly the game's most dominant player ever. Serena has won 23 Grand Slam Singles titles till date - the most by any player in the Open Era and remains the only Woman to win Singles Grand Slam titles in 3 different decades.

Since winning her first Wimbledon in 2002 at the age of 20, Serena has added 6 more titles to her collection. Her latest win came in 2016 where she beat Garbine Muguruza in the final. Serena was 34 years 287 days old when she won her 7th Wimbledon title.

#3 Dorothea Lambert Chambers

Dorothea Lambert Chambers

British woman Dorothea Lambert Chambers was not only a decorated tennis player but she successfully won titles in Badminton too. She was a 2-time runner-up at the All England Badminton Championships.

Chambers won Wimbledon 7 times (1903, 1904, 1906, 1910, 1911, 1913 and 1914). She was also the Gold medalist in Singles at the 1908 Olympic Games. She won her 7th Wimbledon title at the age of 35 years and 305 days

1 / 3 NEXT