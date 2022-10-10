"Women still play for even less so shut the f*ck up" - Tennis fans slam Reilly Opelka for complaining about less prize money for men

Reilly Opelka is one of the most outspoken tennis players on the tour and never shies away from voicing his opinions, even if they might be unpopular at times.
The American recently raised concerns about lower prize money at the Japan Open, compared to what it was in 2018. It was an all-American final on Sunday between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe for the ATP 500 tournament and Fritz managed to prevail 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in just under two hours, winning his third singles title of the season.
However, out with an injury currently, 25-year-old Opelka took to social media to express his displeasure that the prize money was less than four years ago.
"So let me get this straight. My boys battle it out today in the final of Tokyo in front of a packed house, one of the biggest events on @atptour and they are playing for LESS $ than the guys in 2018?" Opelka wrote.
Angered by Opelka's tweets, tennis followers immediately started calling him out for complaining, even after the overall prize money for the tournament had increased from 2018. Fans also advised him to look at how little the women players were earning relative to the men.
"I’m sorry but I’m never going to feel sorry for someone making 200K/365K for one weeks worth of work when there are teachers, nurses, and people who literally keep our society afloat that are struggling to put food on the table. Like have some fucking perspective," a fan tweeted.
"This is a poor look for the game. The self entitlement of some players who don't appreciate the value of money. Moaning about earning only $360k for a week's work," a user wrote.
"They both won more than 300k USD, think they'll do just fine with that, meanwhile early exits got much more than in 2019, rightfully so, as they were insanely underpaid, meanwhile the winners already got more than enough," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
"I’ve come to despise some things about tennis" - Reilly Opelka
During a recent interview with GQ while at Paris Fashion Week, Reilly Opelka stated that he had come to hate tradition and that tennis was all about tradition. The American further added that getting into art and fashion made him "despise some things about tennis."
"I’ve come to hate tradition. And, obviously, tennis is all tradition. Look at Wimbledon, that’s what it is. And it’s not for me. The more I’ve gotten into fashion and art, the more I’ve come to despise some things about tennis," Reilly Opelka said.