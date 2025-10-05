Wuhan Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Naomi Osaka hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty 2025 China Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

The in-form Naomi Osaka will face Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the first round of the 2025 Wuhan Open this week.

Osaka has made a rapid climb in the WTA rankings in the last five months, going from being placed outside the women's top 50 in May to as high as 14th in the latest updated rankings. The former World No. 1 has won 12 of her last 15 matches on the pro tour, and is one of the few top 20 players still in with a chance to qualify for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Having received a seeding of 11 at this year's Wuhan Open, the 27-year-old will be eager to win her first-ever match at the WTA 1000 tournament following a first-round loss in 2017 and a last-minute withdrawal the following year. Her opening-round opponent will be former World No. 13 Fernandez, who has struggled for consistency in 2025 with a subpar 24-21 win/loss record to her game.

Most recently, the 23-year-old gave a respectable account of herself at the China Open, where she trounced the formidable Maria Sakkari for the loss of just two games before going out in three sets to 2023 champion Coco Gauff in the third round

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Fernandez leads Osaka 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Canadian defeated the Japanese in their lone career encounter at the 2021 US Open, getting the better of the then-defending champion in three sets en route to her maiden Major final.

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under)

Naomi Osaka -225 -1.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-125) Leylah Fernandez +175 +1.5 (-150) Under 21.5 (-115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez hits a backhand return | Image Source: Getty

Notwithstanding her second-round upset to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Beijing last week, Osaka has regained some of the mojo on her forehand wing lately. The Japanese is capable of holding her own ground and more in cross-court rallies with virtually every top player on the WTA Tour.

That said, Fernandez being a lefty will certainly offer some resistance to her higher-ranked opponent's power-packed game. The World No. 25 has one of the best shot selections and endurance in the women's game currently, which allows her to stay in long rallies despite her relative lack of firepower.

While Osaka is the favorite on paper to take this blockbuster first-round match-up in Wuhan, Fernandez might just manage to come up trumps if she is able to pull the 11th seed wide to the backhand side enough.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Fernandez to win in three sets.

Tip 2: Osaka to win at least 12 games.

Tip 3: Match to have at least 23 games.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

