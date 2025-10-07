  • home icon
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Oct 07, 2025 13:27 GMT
Naomi Osaka to vie for 3R spot at Wuhan Open 2025 against in-form Linda Noskova | Image Source: Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (11) Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova preview

Osaka looking to reach Wuhan QFs for the first time | Image Source: Getty
11th-seeded Naomi Osaka will face China Open runner-up Linda Noskova in a blockbuster second-round match at the 2025 Wuhan Open on Wednesday (October 8).

Osaka, who currently finds herself in the running to qualify for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, will be eager to go deep at this week's WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan. With her back against the wall during a tough first-round outing against Leylah Fernandez, the former World No. 1 fought hard to script a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win in two hours and 31 minutes earlier on Tuesday (October 7).

The four-time Major winner's next opponent will be World No. 17 Noskova, who has been riding a rich vein of form lately. The Czech has reached two finals on the WTA Tour in the last two months in Prague and Beijing. Just like Osaka, the 20-year-old also recorded a hard-fought comeback victory against tour veteran Yulia Putintseva in their first-round clash, coming up trumps by a scoreline of 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2).

Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Osaka and Noskova have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
(Over/Under)
Naomi Osaka-200-1.5 (+115)Over 21.5 (-130)
Linda Noskova+155+1.5 (-165)Under 21.5 (-110)
All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova is likely to be tired from her Beijing campaign | Image Source: Getty
While Osaka's serve and return weren't up to the mark against Fernandez in Wuhan, her resilience from the baseline went a long way in ensuring that she won her first-ever match in Wuhan on Monday. The Japanese's forehand will have to be at her best if she wants to douse her younger opponent's challenge without much trouble on Wednesday.

Noskova, meanwhile, also has a quick-strike playing style but requires far less time on the ball compared to Osaka. Although she is a tough match-up for any top player currently, the fact that she has played relentlessly since late September might come into play. In that regard, all that the 11th seed needs to do is maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio and maintain her composure during crucial points to reach the third round in Wuhan.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Osaka to win in straight sets.

Tip 2: Noskova to win at least 5 games in one set.

Tip 3: Match to last more than 18 games.

