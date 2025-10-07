Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova
Date: October 8, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova preview
11th-seeded Naomi Osaka will face China Open runner-up Linda Noskova in a blockbuster second-round match at the 2025 Wuhan Open on Wednesday (October 8).
Osaka, who currently finds herself in the running to qualify for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, will be eager to go deep at this week's WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan. With her back against the wall during a tough first-round outing against Leylah Fernandez, the former World No. 1 fought hard to script a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win in two hours and 31 minutes earlier on Tuesday (October 7).
The four-time Major winner's next opponent will be World No. 17 Noskova, who has been riding a rich vein of form lately. The Czech has reached two finals on the WTA Tour in the last two months in Prague and Beijing. Just like Osaka, the 20-year-old also recorded a hard-fought comeback victory against tour veteran Yulia Putintseva in their first-round clash, coming up trumps by a scoreline of 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2).
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova head-to-head
Osaka and Noskova have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova prediction
While Osaka's serve and return weren't up to the mark against Fernandez in Wuhan, her resilience from the baseline went a long way in ensuring that she won her first-ever match in Wuhan on Monday. The Japanese's forehand will have to be at her best if she wants to douse her younger opponent's challenge without much trouble on Wednesday.
Noskova, meanwhile, also has a quick-strike playing style but requires far less time on the ball compared to Osaka. Although she is a tough match-up for any top player currently, the fact that she has played relentlessly since late September might come into play. In that regard, all that the 11th seed needs to do is maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio and maintain her composure during crucial points to reach the third round in Wuhan.
Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Osaka to win in straight sets.
Tip 2: Noskova to win at least 5 games in one set.
Tip 3: Match to last more than 18 games.
Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline