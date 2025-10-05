Wuhan Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste, Victoria Mboko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova |October 6, 2025

The Wuhan Open is back with another exciting edition this week. The hard-court event is a part of the WTA 1000 series on tour.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top two seeds in Wuhan this year. Sabalenka clinched the title in 2024 by defeating Zheng Qinwen in the final, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu will also feature at the WTA 1000 event this week. Osaka was two wins away from lifting the title in New York, but Amanda Anisimova stood in her way in the semifinal.

On that note, let's look at the exciting matches and predictions for Day One of the Wuhan Open on Monday.

Ad

Trending

1) Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste

Krueger is unseeded at the Wuhan Open this year - Source: Getty

First up, Ashlyn Krueger will begin her campaign against Hailey Baptiste in the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Krueger is closing in on capturing her second WTA title this year. After a runner-up finish in Abu Dhabi, she reached the fourth round in Miami and the second round in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Jaqueline Cristian, the Romanian defeated her in the US Open this year.

Baptiste, on the other hand, has also pushed her limits in 2025. After a fourth round appearance in Paris, she reached the third round in Wimbledon and last 16 in Cleveland. The American lost to Katie Boulter in the first round of the China Open last month.

Ad

Both players are yet to open their account in the Asian hard-court swing this year. Krueger's fitness and shot-making ability will give her a slight edge in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Ashlyn Krueger

2) Clara Tauson vs Olga Danilovic

Tauson at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Clara Tauson will face Olga Danilovic in the first round of the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Tauson raised her level by winning in Auckland and securing a runner-up finish in Dubai this year. She will enter Wuhan after a second round exit in Beijing, at the hands of Zeynep Sonmez. The Turkish pro defeated the Dane in three sets.

Meanwhile, Olga Danilovic has shown glimpses of her top potential this year. After a runner-up finish in Rouen, she reached the third round in Paris and first round in New York. Despite a resilient performance against Moyuka Uchijima, the Japanese defeated her in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Ad

After a brilliant start to the season, Tauson seems to be running out of gas in the last few months. She'll be up against a talented opponent in the first round, but should be able to gather herself and begin with a win.

Predicted Winner: Clara Tauson

3) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Varvara Gracheva

Bouzas Maneiro is unseeded in the Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro will take on Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Maneiro has impressed her critics by reaching the quarterfinals in Rabat, Rouen and Montreal this year. She will enter Wuhan after a third round exit in Beijing at the hands of Mirra Andreeva. The Russian eliminated her in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Gracheva has had an ordinary season so far. Apart from a quarterfinal appearance in Cincinnati, she hasn't achieved a notable result on tour. The 25-year-old secured a main draw berth in Wuhan via the qualifiers and defeated Iva Jovic in the final round.

Ad

Maneiro has showcased some serious performances on the main tour this year. She shouldn't have too many problems against an inconsistent opponent in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

4) Victoria Mboko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Mboko is unseeded in the Wuhan Open this year - Source: Getty

Lastly, Victoria Mboko will begin her campaign against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Mboko registered a magical result on home soil by winning in Montreal this year. She also reached the third round in Paris and last 16 in Washington. The 19-year-old was ranked outside the top 300 in 2024, but is currently among the top 25 players in the world.

Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova has had another consistent season on tour. Apart from runner-up finishes in Monterrey and Seoul, she reached the fourth round of the US Open last month. Despite a decent performance against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her in New York.

Ad

Both players will enter Wuhan after early exits in Beijing. Mboko will test Alexandrova to the limits, but is most likely to come up short in the first round on Monday.

Predicted Winner: Ekaterina Alexandrova

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More