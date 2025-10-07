Wuhan Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima, Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova | October 8, 2025

The Wuhan Open is hosting the world's best players this week in China. The first two days of the event have already produced some amazing tennis so far.

Emma Raducanu struggled to live up to the bill against Ann Li in the first round. After losing the first set on Tuesday, she was forced to throw in the towel due to fitness concerns.

Emma Navarro also failed to open her account in Wuhan against Zhang Shuai. The local favorite outsmarted her in a close three-set bout, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

The Wuhan Open promises to feature more exciting matches at the Optics Valley International Tennis Centre in China. On that note, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Wednesday:

1) Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima

Gauff at the 2025 China Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty

First up, Coco Gauff will take on Moyuka Uchijima in the second round.

Gauff captured the second Grand Slam title of her career in Paris this year. She also reached the fourth round in New York and the semifinals in Beijing last week. Despite a spirited performance against Amanda Anisimova, the American defeated her in the China Open this month.

Meanwhile, Uchijima has been out of form in the last few weeks. She will enter Wuhan after early exits in Cincinnati, New York, Beijing, and Suzhou. The 24-year-old started her campaign in Wuhan with a confident win against Wang Xin Yu, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Gauff will feel relieved to bounce back on tour with a semifinal finish in Beijing last week. She still has levels to add to her game and will be expected to make a deep run in Wuhan this year.

Predicted Winner: Coco Gauff

2) Jessica Pegula vs Hailey Baptiste

Pegula at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Next up, Jessica Pegula will face Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the Wuhan Open.

Pegula has been in scintillating form throughout the season. After a title-winning run in Bad Homburg, she reached the semifinals in New York and Beijing. The American took on Linda Noskova in the China Open and lost to the Czech in three sets.

Meanwhile, Baptiste has had a steady season so far. After a third-round exit in Wimbledon, she reached the last 16 in Cleveland and the first round in Beijing. The youngster was eliminated by Katie Boulter in the China Open this year.

Pegula was one set away from reaching the finals in Beijing last week. She looks to mean business at the moment and shouldn't have too many problems against Baptiste in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Jessica Pegula

3) Jasmine Paolini vs Yuan Yue

Yue in the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Jasmine Paolini will face Yuan Yue in the second round of the Wuhan Open. Paolini has had a solid season so far. Apart from a runner-up finish in Cincinnati, she clinched the title in Rome and reached the quarterfinals in Beijing.

Despite a resilient performance against Amanda Anisimova, the American defeated her in the China Open this year.

Meanwhile, Yuan Yue has had a quiet season so far. After a third-round exit in Cincinnati, she reached the first round in New York and the second round in Beijing.

She started her campaign by cruising past Lucia Bronzetti in the China Open but lost to Iga Swiatek in the next round. Yue put up a confident performance against Bronzetti, but dealing with Paolini will be a tough ask in the second round. She is most likely to come up short against the Italian on Wednesday.

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini

4) Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova

Sabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Rebecca Sramkova in the second round of the Wuhan Open. Sabalenka is the undisputed queen of the Wuhan Open. She is unbeaten at the event since 2022. The Belarusian will enter after a title-winning run in the US Open this year.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Sramkova has pushed her limits on the main tour. After a quarterfinal appearance in Monterrey, she chalked up early exits in New York and Beijing. The Slovakian started her campaign with a fantastic win over Anna Kalinskaya in the first round, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Sabalenka hasn't played a competitive match since winning the US Open last month. She will be slightly rusty on the court but is expected to begin her title defence with a win.

Predicted Winner: Aryna Sabalenka

