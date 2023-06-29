"We also need a world-class striker" - Piers Morgan names player Arsenal should sign after agreeing deal for Declan Rice

Piers Morgan wants Arsenal to follow up on their agreement with West Ham United for Declan Rice by signing Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners have finally sealed a deal for Rice as they have agreed on a £105 million including fee with West Ham. The 24-year-old is set to have a medical before being confirmed as a new Arsenal player, per The Telegraph.

However, Morgan doesn't want his favorite club to stop there after also seeing Kai Havertz join from Chelsea. He wants the north London giants to make a statement by signing Napoli striker Osimhen. The TalkTV journalist tweeted:

"It’s brilliant that Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign (Rice) who will be a monstrously good addition to the team. But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25+ goals a season. I’d break the bank for (Osimhen)."

The Gunners came to within five points of champions Manchester City last season. A dismal showing in April meant they surrendered the title race to Pep Guardiola's men.

One of their main issues was a lack of a prolific goalscorer in their side, with their attack sharing goals among them. Bukayo Saka (14), Gabriel Martinelli (15), and Martin Odegaard (15) shared 44 of Arsenal's 61 league goals last season.

Meanwhile, Osimhen was firing Napoli to the Serie A title with the Nigerian bagging 26 goals in 32 league games. He finished as top scorer in Italy and he is one of Europe's most in-demand strikers.

The Gunners haven't been linked with the 24-year-old but if they do want to sign him they will have to fork out a hefty fee. The Daily Mail reports that Gli Azzurri are demanding £150 million for the forward.

What's more problematic for a potential pursuit from Mikel Arteta's side is interest from several European heavyweights. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly in the race for his signature.

However, the north Londoners are showing that they main business this summer. The signing of Declan Rice, 24, is an indication that they are gunning for another title challenge next season. The English midfielder captained West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory in the campaign gone by.

Arsenal U18s coach Jack Wilshere lauded Declan Rice when a teammate at West Ham

Jack Wilshere (left) is a massive fan of Rice (right).

Arsenal U18s coach Jack Wilshere waxed lyrical about the club's potential new club-record signing Declan Rice back in 2020. He was a teammate of the English midfielder's at West Ham from 2018 til 2020. He said in a Q&A on Instagram:

"The one that I get to see every day and I get to play with him, Dec. Declan Rice. He can go all the way, he’s unbelievable. Left foot, right foot and he’s a great lad. Love you, Dec!"

Rice has enjoyed a stellar season at the London Stadium that saw him take the role of the Hammers' protagonist in his stride. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 50 games across competitions.

