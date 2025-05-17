Beyond the Gates preview sees Eva confront Leslie, Anita discover the past, and Doug uncover a betrayal

The May 19–23 week on Beyond the Gates has it all: fiery confrontations, long-suppressed secrets finally revealed, and the dismantling of carefully constructed illusions.

Friendships will be tested to their very limits, as most of the characters are confronted with what they've been attempting to keep hidden. The weekly preview shows that the central characters, like Eva, Anita, and Doug, will be trapped in the middle of the storm. Each of them holds a different truth, bearing implications that could reshape their lives and those of everyone around them.

Eva will continue to push her search for the truth behind her mother's falsehoods. However, it will end in a showdown that can forever change the dynamics between their relationship.

Anita will put the past behind her as she reconnects with a woman she once thought of as a sister, but the reunion may not be what she expects. Meanwhile, Doug's suspicions rage on about Joey and Vanessa. This week, he will begin piecing together everything that has been happening right in front of his eyes.

Eva corners Leslie in a mother-daughter smackdown on Beyond the Gates

Eva Thomas (Ambyr Michelle) has finally had enough. As her mother, Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), grows increasingly suspicious and Laura Peterson's hit-and-run case continues to go unsolved, Eva will decide to face off against her.

Meeting her matches at the culmination of weeks of tension, Eva's confrontation with Leslie will conclude with a deadly encounter. This may leave both women spiralling into dark emotional territory.

On Friday, Leslie will be trapped when Ted Richardson (Keith D. Robinson) shows up at her door with a crushing accusation. His ultimatum may prompt Leslie to admit that she hid the truth. She might finally confess that Eva was responsible for Laura's accident and reveal how far she would go to protect her daughter.

Eva may then realize that the truth she seeks will not bring reconciliation; instead, it may finally break the toxic cycle between them.

Anita's past intersects with the present on Beyond the Gates

Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) will try to make peace with her past this week by inviting Tracy (Maria Howell), an old bandmate, to dinner. On the surface, it's a seemingly harmless reunion between old friends, but the undertows of their shared background are too ingrained to ignore.

By midweek, past complaints will begin to emerge. Tracy's charm and confidence will meet resistance from Anita's unease, especially with the arrival of Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis).

Thursday's episode heightens the tension, while Friday provides an outright confrontation. Anita and Tracy will squarely confront the betrayal that tore their relationship apart.

Doug starts to connect the dots on Beyond the Gates

Doug McBride (Jason Graham) is not quite aware of the secrets, but he's about to get caught in it. His wife, Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli), has been spending a lot of time with Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom). Although she promises him that she hasn't done anything improper, Doug will begin questioning what he's seeing.

Earlier during the week, Doug will find Vanessa and Joey sharing an intimate moment at the diner. They haven't crossed any lines, but the atmosphere of their is enough to make Doug suspicious.

By Friday, he will begin piecing together clues that suggest their relationship may not be platonic. Whether he confronts them or not is yet to be seen, but the deception will no longer be hidden for long.

Ashley is at an emotional crossroads on Beyond the Gates

Ashley Morgan (Jen Jacob) is in free fall after her emotional meltdown with Derek Baldwin (Ben Gavin). Monday's episode will find the couple in a discontented standoff. Ashley will try to comprehend the breaking point of their relationship. She will turn to Andre Richardson (Sean Freeman), whose support will be universal and sincere.

But Derek, goaded by residual feelings and bewilderment, will appear at Ashley's apartment just as she is going to misinterpret a moment with Andre. On the verge of tears, this could be another round of bad luck or the start of a bitter new rivalry on Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

