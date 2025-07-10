Beyond the Gates recap (July 10, 2025): Nicole and Leslie's fight explodes, Kat frames Eva, and Dani stakes her claim

Fairmont Crest was anything but calm on the July 10 episode of Beyond the Gates, as long-festering feuds reached the tipping point and secret agendas were exposed. The day began with Leslie trying to recruit Hayley into an unlikely partnership based on their shared dissatisfaction with the Duprees.

When Hayley walked away, Nicole filled her spot at Leslie's table, and what started as a tense piece of chit chat ended with Nicole's hands around Leslie's throat and a diner of stunned observers on Beyond The Gates.

Meanwhile, at the clinic, Eva was caught off guard by a career-ending blunder that happened to be a setup by Kat, who expertly passed the blame onto Eva and emerged looking like someone who was still a professional in the room.

At Garland Memorial, tensions boiled between Ashley and Shanice at the location over Derek, while Hayley's suspicious doctor appointment made an appearance. And over at the Dupree household, Dani and Andre's tense discussion ended in a bedroom, along with Dani's brazen return to the modeling world on Beyond The Gates.

Everything that happened on the July 10, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the July 10 episode of Beyond The Gates, at Orphey Gene's, Leslie opened the episode by attempting to drag Hayley into her dramatic schemes of betrayal as they had shared the commonality of once again not being welcomed into the Dupree fold.

Hayley was hesitant to join her for the ride, although Leslie drew her in at least with her remark about the "number" the Dupree sisters had done on both of them. However, Hayley, being Hayley, refused to accept any sense of culpability, claiming she would never intentionally hurt anyone, and especially not because she fell for Bill.

Leslie wasn't accepting the naive and innocent act, however. She had Hayley in her sights and called her out on moving into Fairmont Crest and marrying into money. After Hayley left the diner, Nicole came by and joined Leslie at the latter's invitation.

Quickly, things got ugly again when Nicole wanted to revisit her long-running accusation that Leslie caused Laura's car accident. Leslie ridiculed the theory by implying that Nicole was delusional and obsessed.

Then the nasty part, Leslie leaned into Nicole's fertility struggles, her failed relationship with Ted, and even referenced Nicole's inability to see she was being lied to.

This sent Nicole over the edge, and she physically attacked Leslie in the middle of the diner, choking her until Ted came running in to separate them. Nicole stormed out, telling Leslie she was done with Ted and Ted's "friend," leaving Leslie to use Ted as an unwilling pawn.

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, at Ted's clinic, Eva found out the practice was fined and had to resubmit for accreditation because she hadn't renewed her registration. However, viewers already know that Kat told her to ignore the reminder.

Ted asked Kat about it and she feigned ignorance and blamed Eva for not listening to her. Ted seemed to let it go, but when he left, Eva confronted Kat, who continued to lie and insult Eva's past. Eva pushed back further and indicated she wouldn't be fooled again by made-up stories about her.

At the hospital on Beyond the Gates, Ashley and Shanice were trying to make it through the day when their issues about Derek reared their ugly heads again. Shanice said her date with Derek was nothing, and Ashley wasn't buying it.

Ashley exploded and forgot Shanice was her manager, just as Derek walked in and saw the end of their confrontation. Then, Derek chose to flirt with Shanice while Ashley sulked at the front desk.

Hayley then showed up at the hospital, saying she was there for a follow-up, but Ashley quickly realized Hayley never had a first ultrasound. Still, Hayley complained to Ashley about cramping and gave vague answers to Ashley's questions.

Ashley was distracted now by Shanice and Derek, making a loud and embarrassing fuss about Andre being a great guy, to make a point. Hayley, unperturbed, said she would be sure to invite Ashley to the baby shower.

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Pamela, struggling to survive with a failing agency, tried to salvage it by suggesting that Dani be the new face of the brand. Dani wasn't ready to jump on board yet. Soon, Andre showed up demanding to know what happened to them that night at Uptown and Pamela excused herself from the ensuing mess.

Dani and Andre's fight quickly turned intimate, ending with Andre in Dani's bed. Dani reminded Andre that she was a woman who knew what she wanted and was not about to waste time like other girls.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS.

