Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Laura’s return, Sharon and Anita’s showdown, and Bill’s health crisis shake Fairmont Crest

Fairmont Crest is in for a dramatic shake-up during the week of June 2–6 on Beyond the Gates, with returns, confrontations, and medical emergencies. The weekly preview shows Laura returning to work after a long recovery.

Sharon and Anita's clash brings old secrets to light, and some long-kept truths might be outed about their past in The Articulettes. Meanwhile, Leslie continues with her manipulation and keeps pushing the buttons of the people around her, but this time, she might get caught.

Romance will also brew this week as Eva and Thomas share a tender moment, but they might soon face some trouble. Meanwhile Bill is at home having a romantic evening with Hayley, which causes the Hamilton family to panic.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for Beyond the Gates

Laura returns to work at the Richardson Mansion on Beyond the Gates

Laura will return to work as the Richardson family assistant after a long absence caused by the car accident and subsequent health complications. The week will kick off with her walking into the mansion.

Kat, Mona, and Nicole will surprise her with a warm welcome. Laura will seem grateful to be back, but it remains to be seen how her return will impact the ongoing storylines. It would also help unravel what happened the night of her accident.

Sharon and Anita’s long-awaited face-off explodes on Beyond the Gates

The long-awaited confrontation between Sharon and Anita will also take place this week. The reunion will not be peaceful, as Sharon will be prepared to confront Anita about the truth regarding her time at The Articulettes.

Anita, who is already trying to make amends for her past, will be triggered by these accusations. Some harsh words and emotional revelations will be thrown around as Sharon threatens to reveal a damaging secret.

Bill’s collapse sends Hayley into panic on Beyond the Gates

Midweek, what begins as a peaceful night at home for Bill and Hayley turns into a night of horror. During an intimate moment, Bill will fall unconscious, and a panicked Hayley will call 9-1-1.

The reason for his collapse appears to be due to his ongoing health issues, including hand tremors, which have seemed to worsen over time. This collapse would affect his loved ones and involve his daughters, Chelsea, Naomi, and possibly Dani, in the storyline.

Leslie faces arrest as evidence emerges on Beyond the Gates

Jacob Hawthorne will arrive at Leslie's place with a search warrant to search her house, following Eva's discovery of items linked to Laura's accident. As the police close in through investigation, we can soon expect to learn more truth about Leslie's deception.

Meanwhile, Eva warns her mother that she needs to stay on her good side, suggesting Eva may hold more cards than Leslie realizes.

Elsewhere, Andre will be seen confiding in Dani, who refuses to move forward with the relationship, despite his desire to. This will create tension in the couple's relationship as Andre continues to push for a more public relationship.

Kat receives unexpected news, and Laura turns to someone unlikely for help. Chelsea also begins to open up about her feelings for someone new, confiding in Naomi about her conflicted emotions.

As all of this unfolds, Ted and Eva will discuss Leslie’s influence on their lives. Eva might also finally let her guard down and confess something significant, but whether it brings healing or more complications remains to be seen.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

