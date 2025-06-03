Beyond The Gates recap (June 3, 2025): Anita suffers from the memories of her past, while Hayley shows a positive pregnancy test to Dani

In the June 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got heated at Fairmont Crest Estates. Hayley Lawson Hamilton tried to prove her pregnancy news to Dani Dupree, and the truth regarding Anita Dupree's past was revealed, while Bill Hamilton struggled with his health issues.

Hayley refused to comply with Dani's demands for proof while Anita cried over an old letter that she found from someone from her past. Bill Hamilton, who had recently been struggling with a lot of health issues, faced a serious neurological issue.

Beyond The Gates focuses on the affluent Dupree family members and airs its episodes on the CBS Network.

Everything that happened on the June 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne ended up meeting Anita Dupree and handed her a piece of paper from her former girl band, the Articulettes. Anita shared how looking back at the past also had bad consequences at times, as it did in her case. Naomi offered to go out to get lunch with Anita, but she said she needed some time to herself to process her sadness over the band's failed reunion.

After Naomi left, Anita pulled out a secret letter that was from the fourth member of the Articulettes. Anita still had the contents of the letter memorized, in which the girl wrote to Dante about how she had stolen the group and the band away from her. Anita broke down into tears and sobbed about her past, while the mystery member was not yet revealed to the viewers.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Hayley Lawson Hamilton went over to Dani Dupree's apartment and walked in with a positive pregnancy test. She had grown tired of Dani's baseless accusations of telling her that she was faking her pregnancy and said that she was having a Hamilton baby. Dani still did not believe Hayley and asked her to take a test in front of her, which Hayley refused to do, and they reached an impasse.

At Orphey Gene's, Katherine Kat Richardson and her cousin, Chelsea Hamilton, celebrated how their shipment had arrived on time, but their happiness was short-lived because Leslie Thomas walked in on them. Leslie threatened to sue Kat for defamation of her character and warned that her further actions would have far-reaching consequences.

At Bill Hamilton's law firm, Bill asked Tomas to spy on the members of the Dupree family and report to him if he found anything newsworthy or gossip-worthy. Tomas spent his lunch hour with Kat and tried to get as much information from her as he could about the Duprees, already working on his assignment from Bill.

Naomi went over to the firm to meet Bill and Hayley, and he shared the news of their unborn child with her. While she did not react happily to the news, things changed when Bill suddenly started slurring his words. Both Naomi and Hayley focused on getting Bill to a hospital immediately.

Meanwhile, at Dani Dupree's apartment, Andre went over to meet her and was met with a sad Dani who shared her issues concerning Hayley and Bill with him. Speaking to him took a burden off of her, and the two of them ended up kissing each other.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS Network and Paramount+.

