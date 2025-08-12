  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Days of Our Lives recap (August 11, 2025): Chad nurses Cat, Belle ends things with EJ, and Sarah confronts Xander

Days of Our Lives recap (August 11, 2025): Chad nurses Cat, Belle ends things with EJ, and Sarah confronts Xander

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Aug 12, 2025 02:23 GMT
Sarah, Cat, and Belle (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Sarah, Cat, and Belle (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 11, 2025, Chad took care of Cat when she was sick with a fever, drifting in and out of sleep. She was confused about a kiss she thought happened, but he stayed focused on helping her recover. Belle came home upset, dreading seeing EJ again after the tense day in court.

Ad

EJ, hurt by Belle’s rejection, claimed he acted for Johnny’s sake, but Belle didn’t believe him. She compared him unfavorably to Stefano and ended things for good after the trial. Elsewhere, Sarah kissed Brady in public, angering Xander and nearly causing a fight.

Gabi tried to calm a drunk Xander, while Sarah later confronted him about his behavior and gave him an ultimatum to start anger management. Marlena arrived in time for Xander to admit he feared his temper. Meanwhile, Gwen stirred trouble by telling Sarah she and Xander were back together, leaving Sarah uneasy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, August 11, 2025

Chad cares for an ailing Cat

Chad cared for Cat when her fever left her weak and confused. She pulled away from a kiss she thought happened, but he said it was just a dream. He got antibiotics from Kayla and told Julie he’d stay away. By night’s end, her fever broke, but she felt embarrassed.

Ad

Belle vents her frustrations to Marlena

Belle came home from court upset about Sami not being there and didn’t believe Marlena’s claim that Sami wouldn’t gloat over EJ’s mistakes. With Marlena’s hypnosis and Belle’s court case ahead, tensions ran high. Unable to work, Belle left still angry about the day.

EJ tries to mend fences unsuccessfully

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ sulked over Belle’s rejection and hit the ice bucket in frustration. Gwen stopped by briefly before Belle arrived to confront him. EJ said he acted to protect Johnny, but Belle accused him of only wanting to win. Even after he apologized, she said she never wanted to see him again after the trial.

Ad
EJ DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
EJ DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

Sarah and Brady’s staged moment sparks trouble

Ad

At The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Sarah kissed Brady to provoke Xander, who tried to hit him. Brady blocked it, and Gabi pulled Xander outside. Sarah apologized to Brady, but the stares from other diners made her end the evening. Gabi later returned, saying they weren’t welcome back.

Gabi warns Brady about Xander

Later at the Pub, Gabi and Brady had milkshakes while she warned him to avoid Xander. Brady spoke about his job at Basic Black and living up to his father John’s legacy. Gabi told him he was still worthy and that people can change. Brady doubted Xander’s counseling, but Gabi stayed hopeful.

Ad
Xander (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Xander (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

Sarah issues an ultimatum

Ad

In the Square on Days of Our Lives, Sarah told Xander she was done with his empty promises and ordered him to start anger management with Marlena the next day or lose custody of their daughter. When Marlena arrived, Xander admitted he feared his temper and asked for help. She agreed if he stayed honest and open.

As Sarah’s night wound down, Gwen showed up to mock her about her “failing marriage.” She claimed she and Xander were back together and told Sarah to ask Leo, who supposedly saw them enter the Salem Inn. Sarah brushed it off but still felt uneasy.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications