Days of Our Lives recap (August 11, 2025): Chad nurses Cat, Belle ends things with EJ, and Sarah confronts Xander

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 11, 2025, Chad took care of Cat when she was sick with a fever, drifting in and out of sleep. She was confused about a kiss she thought happened, but he stayed focused on helping her recover. Belle came home upset, dreading seeing EJ again after the tense day in court.EJ, hurt by Belle's rejection, claimed he acted for Johnny's sake, but Belle didn't believe him. She compared him unfavorably to Stefano and ended things for good after the trial. Elsewhere, Sarah kissed Brady in public, angering Xander and nearly causing a fight.Gabi tried to calm a drunk Xander, while Sarah later confronted him about his behavior and gave him an ultimatum to start anger management. Marlena arrived in time for Xander to admit he feared his temper. Meanwhile, Gwen stirred trouble by telling Sarah she and Xander were back together, leaving Sarah uneasy. Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, August 11, 2025Chad cares for an ailing CatChad cared for Cat when her fever left her weak and confused. She pulled away from a kiss she thought happened, but he said it was just a dream. He got antibiotics from Kayla and told Julie he'd stay away. By night's end, her fever broke, but she felt embarrassed.Belle vents her frustrations to MarlenaBelle came home from court upset about Sami not being there and didn't believe Marlena's claim that Sami wouldn't gloat over EJ's mistakes. With Marlena's hypnosis and Belle's court case ahead, tensions ran high. Unable to work, Belle left still angry about the day.EJ tries to mend fences unsuccessfullyAt the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ sulked over Belle's rejection and hit the ice bucket in frustration. Gwen stopped by briefly before Belle arrived to confront him. EJ said he acted to protect Johnny, but Belle accused him of only wanting to win. Even after he apologized, she said she never wanted to see him again after the trial.EJ DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)Sarah and Brady's staged moment sparks troubleAt The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Sarah kissed Brady to provoke Xander, who tried to hit him. Brady blocked it, and Gabi pulled Xander outside. Sarah apologized to Brady, but the stares from other diners made her end the evening. Gabi later returned, saying they weren't welcome back.Gabi warns Brady about XanderLater at the Pub, Gabi and Brady had milkshakes while she warned him to avoid Xander. Brady spoke about his job at Basic Black and living up to his father John's legacy. Gabi told him he was still worthy and that people can change. Brady doubted Xander's counseling, but Gabi stayed hopeful.Xander (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)Sarah issues an ultimatumIn the Square on Days of Our Lives, Sarah told Xander she was done with his empty promises and ordered him to start anger management with Marlena the next day or lose custody of their daughter. When Marlena arrived, Xander admitted he feared his temper and asked for help. She agreed if he stayed honest and open.As Sarah's night wound down, Gwen showed up to mock her about her "failing marriage." She claimed she and Xander were back together and told Sarah to ask Leo, who supposedly saw them enter the Salem Inn. Sarah brushed it off but still felt uneasy.