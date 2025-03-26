Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ faces more enemies as Paulina rages, while Holly rescues Doug

Rescues and reconciliations are in store on the Days of Our Lives plot for Wednesday, March 26, 2025. With Doug Williams III exposed, he must look for his ally while EJ DiMera makes another attempt at patching up with his son. However, the villain DiMera's problems may be far from over.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives found the Horton family necklace drama escalating after Julie Williams spotted Melinda Trask wearing the jewelry at The Bistro. After refusing to hand it over and claiming to have bought it, Julie alerted the police with JJ Deveraux. On the other hand, Doug Williams informed Holly Jonas about the drama.

Holly's boyfriend, Tate Black, snitched on Doug's role to Julie, leading to Julie throwing Doug out of her house. Elsewhere, Rachel Blake's immunity deal came to nothing since EJ DiMera sent her to an unrevealed place. When he declined Kristen DiMera's deal, the distraught daughter pledged to seek revenge for her mother's disappearance.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives presents complicated relationship dynamics among influential families in the fictional Salem city.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ's enemies increase in number

Recently, EJ DiMera's past sins were revealed before his son, Johnny, souring the father-son relationship. At the same time, Jada Hunter and Rafe Hernandez, with Gabi Hernandez and Paulina Price, looked for ways to book him for Rafe's kidnapping.

When they reached out to get Rachel Blake's witness, EJ sent the senior lady away. Moreover, he refused to give in to Kristen DiMera's offer in return for her mother's whereabouts, leading to Kristen planning revenge. On the other hand, Ava Vitali met him and charged him with aiding her kidnap and wanted to shoot him down.

With many people gunning for EJ, Paulina Price's confrontation with him on the upcoming episode on March 26, 2025, will add another enemy to the long list. While EJ and Paulina have been at loggerheads for long, with their children married to each other, the closing walls around EJ make Paulina another contender for wanting him down.

Meanwhile, EJ may make another attempt at reconciliation with his son, Johnny DiMera. Whether Johnny softens towards his father remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Doug leans on Holly's helping hands

On Tuesday's episode, March 25, 2025, Doug Williams III faced a furious Julie Williams, who had recently learned about his theft. While Doug wanted to come clean himself, Julie discovered the truth from Tate Black, spoiling Doug's image. An angry Julie asked Doug to leave immediately. After he apologized and left, Julie broke down in tears.

The next episode will likely find Doug on the streets or a park from where he may call Holly Jonas. Holly may provide Doug with a place to stay as she listens to his predicament. He will be grateful to Holly for having his back, while she will wonder who might have informed Julie.

Elsewhere, Tate Black will feel guilty over his actions. Unable to open up to Holly, he may come clean to Sophia Choi, hoping this would be a safe place to unburden himself. Sophia will offer solace to Tate, hoping to get closer to him. Whether Sophia uses this information to her advantage remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Julie will want to share her grief with someone, and may reach out to Maggie Kiriakis. The two may discuss family heirlooms and break of trust.

Catch the latest drama on Days of Our Lives on Peacock as Holly supports Doug and EJ tries to reconnect with his son.

