Days of Our Lives spoilers: Rafe confides in Gabi, Chanel lashes out at EJ and Jada turns to Paulina for support

Confrontations and heartbreaks mark the upcoming Days of Our Lives episode dated April 2, 2025. With the storyline running the story arcs of John Black's disappearance, EJ DiMera's doings, and the Horton family's problems parallelly, too much confusion is raging in Salem. The April 2, 2025, episode will take over the storyline from where the previous episode left off.

The Days of Our Lives episode, dated April 1, 2025, found Belle Black wearing a wire at Jada Hunter's insistence and trying to coax EJ DiMera into a confession. However, EJ caught her. On the other hand, Jada disclosed her short intimacy with Shawn Brady to Rafe Hernandez, leaving him devastated. A furious Rafe accused her of betrayal at various levels before leaving.

Elsewhere, Steve Johnson and Marlena Evans dug out more clues at the nuclear facility, while Paul Narita shot Orpheus and saved Andrew Donovan. Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera reconnected with Brady Black over their problems since both have a missing parent.

As fans already know, Days of Our Lives is a long-running daily soap opera that premiered in November 1965 on NBC. The soap currently airs every weekday on Peacock, presenting the complicated relationships of residents of the fictional town of Salem.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Rafi seeks support from Gabi

Tuesday's episode, dated April 1, 2025, showed Jada Hunter revealing her one-time intimacy with Shawn Brady to Rafe Hernandez. The latter was shocked at the revelation and accused Jada of betrayal. When Jada pointed out how Arnold Feniger had treated her, leading to her confused reactions, Rafe reiterated that Arnold was not him.

He also emphasized that he expected Jada to recognize him from his doppelganger and realize right away that it was not the real Rafe who was doing all the stuff. He blamed Jada for lacking loyalty in various ways.

The next episode will likely find Rafe needing a compassionate shoulder which he may find in his sister, Gabi Hernandez. While Gabi will be stunned to know about Jada's little secret, she will inform Rafe how everyone was left confused by the "fake Rafe." However, Gabi will let him vent out, but urge him to undo the damage soon.

Days of Our Lives: Chanel speaks her mind

As fans know, Chanel and Johnny DiMera are looking to adopt Sophia Choi and Tate Black's baby. However, Sophia's mother, Amy Choi, agreed to adoption under the condition of a pious couple from a blemish-free family. So far, Johnny and Chanel have tried to convince Amy that they were a dedicated and religious couple.

Unfortunately, Amy read Leo Stark's article on Johnny's father, EJ DiMera, r*ping Sami Brady, resulting in Johnny's conception. As such, Amy backed out of the agreement, leaving Chanel livid.

Soon, Days of Our Lives will find Chanel paying a visit to her father-in-law, EJ, and giving him an earful. She will realize how disappointed Johnny will be over this setback, and she will blame EJ for bringing this upon them. She may ask EJ to stop coming to her mother, Paulina Price's home, and even maintain distance from Johnny.

Days of Our Lives: Paulina provides Jada with a friendly shoulder

After her disclosure to Rafe Hernandez, Jada Hunter will be left distressed and lonely by her beau. While she will struggle with her emotions, she may hope that Rafe will come around soon. In the meantime, she may find support from Mayor Paulina Price.

Since Jada may not reveal all the details behind her grief, Paulina may not push her too much. However, the Mayor may advice on handling her situation better.

Catch the unfolding drama on Days of Our Lives as EJ's problems blow over.

